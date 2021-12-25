Grammy Awards outfits worn by BTS to be auctioned off in January

Outfits worn by popular Korean boy band BTS during the last Grammy Awards ceremony will be put under auction in January. They could fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

Have you always dreamed of dressing like RM or Jungkook from BTS? Here’s your chance.

The arrival of the members of the K-pop group BTS at the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony didn’t go unnoticed. Jungkook, J-Hope, V, RM, Jin, Suga and Jimin took to the red carpet in outfits from Louis Vuitton’s Fall-Winter 2021-2022 men’s collection, prompting some fans to speculate about a possible partnership with the luxury label. Later in the evening, the seven artists changed into different gear to perform their single “Dynamite” on stage.

These performance ensembles worn by BTS will go under auction on January 30 at a massive sale of celebrity items staged by Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills. The outfits could fetch between $30,000 and $50,000, according to the auction house’s estimates.

However, it’s possible that bidding will quickly rise for these black, white and orange custom-made suits, given the boy band’s fans’ infatuation with their idols’ outfits. In fact, ensembles worn by the septet in the official video for “Dynamite” sold for $162,500 last January, although Julien’s Auctions had estimated them at $40,000.

That was no surprise for Darren Julien, the auction house’s director. “If you take a set of outfits that are worth $2,000 and put them on BTS, have them perform in them in a music video and then the song is nominated for a Grammy, you just increased the value of those outfits 81 times,” he told the Guardian in May.

The “Dynamite” Grammy Awards performance suits worn by South Korean band BTS is on display at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California on December 6, 2021. Image credit: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

Other outfits worn by musicians at award ceremonies will be going under the hammer on January 30. Among them is a white and gold dress adorned with rhinestones that Dolly Parton wore when she was honored with the MusiCares “Person of the Year” award in 2019.

It is estimated to be worth between $2,000 and $4,000. Collectors can also try to acquire the silver outfit Katy Perry wore during a concert in Nashville in 2012. This is estimated to cost between $3,000 and $5,000, according to Julien’s Auctions.

Guitars belonging to Harry Styles, Metallica’s James Hetfield, Chris Cornell, Paul McCartney and Keith Richards are also on the bill at the upcoming Julien’s Auction sale, with all proceeds benefitting the MusiCares organization.

Main image credit: MTV / AFP

This article was published via ETX Daily Up.