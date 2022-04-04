Grammys 2022: Best-dressed stars on the red carpet

We’ve rounded up the best-dressed stars on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards 2022 for your viewing pleasure.

Held on 3 April, the 2022 Grammy Awards were all about glitz and glamour when it came to the best-dressed stars on the red carpet. Celebrities turned out in some of their best outfits for the music industry’s biggest night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

While the star-studded Grammys saw some gorgeous shades of pink, including Justin Bieber in a hot pink beenie over his Balenciaga suit, many other celebrities served bold looks in black as well. Stars like Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow and Halsey arrived donning black ensembles accessorised in different ways. H.E.R. and Japanese Breakfast added shades of yellow to the best-dressed looks at the Grammys 2022.

Looking ‘smooth like butter,’ Korean pop band BTS were spotted in brown, blue and white Louis Vuitton suits. Host Trevor Noah chose a Gucci suit for his red carpet appearance.

Here are all the best-dressed red carpet looks at the Grammys 2022:

BTS in Louis Vuitton

(L-R) V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope. (Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

Dua Lipa in Versace

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Megan Thee Stallion in Roberto Cavalli

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Olivia Rodrigo in Vivienne Westwood

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Halsey in Pressiat

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Japanese Breakfast in Valentino

Michelle Zauner. (Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP)

H.E.R. in Dundas

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

St. Vincent in Gucci

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Trevor Noah in Gucci

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

Saweetie in Valentino

Image credit: Angela Weiss/AFP

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur