Here are the best Raya 2022 looks from Malaysian designers

With Ramadhan and Hari Raya 2022 just around the corner, we’re off to the races to secure the perfect Eid wear to celebrate the occasion. After two years of celebrating Eid in the midst of a pandemic, only the best looks for Raya 2022 will do.

So what’s on-trend for this Hari Raya, sartorially speaking? Timeless and traditional silhouettes arrive with glamorous elegance, and clean pleats make their entrance at many fashion labels. More and more brands are offering separates so that you can mix and match and make it your own.

Our favourite looks for Raya 2022 from Malaysian designer labels:

Images credit: nh by Nurita Harith

This Raya 2022, Nurita Harith returns with a ready-to-wear collection under the designer’s nh by Nurita Harith line. Elegantly feminine, each piece showcases the designer’s unique touch of draping. The selection arrives in an array of pastel hues and jewel tones and is suitable for both casual events and evening functions. With a total of 58 looks this year from the brand, there will be something to suit your heart’s desire.

Images credit: Tom Abang Saufi

This year, Sarawakian designer Dato’ Tom Abang Saufi takes inspiration from Malaysian ethnic motifs and imprints the designs for both men and women. Designed in a post-MCO (movement control order) time, each creation is fused with the spirit of joy and freedom, as well as artistically drawn visuals of Borneo’s flora and fauna. For the ultimate comfort, this TAS line focuses on the designer’s signature loose silhouettes, kaftans and baju kurung in multiple colours, with men’s shirts that match perfectly with the womenswear.

Images credit: Larney

It does appear that pleats are going to be this year’s trend, as far as Raya looks go. At Larney, the brand has created an exquisite Aidilfitri collection fronted by Fyza Kadir and Whulandary Herman. This year, the brand reimagines its celebrated pieces in a new light, staying true to its glamorous aesthetics while elevating traditional garments. From rich satin silk to comfortable cotton, get your Raya fashion fix from Larney

Images credit: Maslea

For sheer, timeless elegance, we turn your attention to Maslea. In recent weeks, this home-grown label unveiled its Aidilfitri collection, Jendela Waktu 2022, showcasing well-preserved classics in 33 versatile pieces. While the collection has a glamorous air about it, the brand does not forsake comfort, complete with functional pockets and a longer waist tie for its wearers to experience the best of both form and function. With pieces that transcend time, you’ll be wearing these well after the Raya festivities!

Featured image credit: Larney