For the launch of season 2 of “Emily in Paris” on December 22, Netflix and ViacomCBS have announced the opening of an online store to shop the iconic pieces of the series.
Paris Modes Insider has already spotted a few fashion crushes, including a Carel bag made from 100% recycled plastic fibers and a mini dress covered in a mix of prints by Dolce & Gabbana.
