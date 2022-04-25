Where to shop in Malaysia for fashionable plus-size clothes

Looking for shops that sell plus-size clothes?

Weddings are back in full swing. We’re transitioning back to working at the office. People are heading out to bask in the great outdoors in general. During transitional periods such as these, it’s a great time to refresh the wardrobe. So we’ve rounded up a few popular shops in Malaysia to check out for plus size clothes.

When it comes to shopping for plus size styles, it’s best to stick to brands that made it their goal to dress plus-sized individuals. Labels such as these tend to have designs and silhouettes that are tailored to address your specific needs and shape, so you can look your absolute best without any odd sizing issues.

Not only that but when it comes to marketing materials, clothes from brands that don’t specialise in plus size fashion are more often than not modelled by those with archetypical figures. It’s neither good nor bad, but it does help to see how the pieces look like on someone with a body type closer to yours – especially when online shopping.

Ultimately, when you find the right items, you’re more likely to keep them, instead of attempting to return or exchange them, which is a great hassle in and of itself. This will help you shop more sustainably, and in a world where clothes are beginning to fill up landfills, each piece kept in your wardrobe is one less item littered into the world.

These brands are also accessible to Malaysians, and some of them are even brands that are locally owned!

For plus-size clothes in Malaysia, check out these brands:

Summer & Peach

Image credit: Summer & Peach

Let’s begin with innerwear. It can be a Herculean task to search for the right bra — and this is the same for bodies across all sizes. Enter local brand Summer & Peach. Its latest release, the Sayang collection features a treasure trove of options for plus-sized women to shop for their innerwear needs. From bralettes to breast-feeding friendly bras, the brand carries multiple styles that go up to 7XL.

Shop Summer & Peach here.

Auri

Image credit: Auri

Great basics are the foundation of a pleasing look. For this, turn your attention to Auri. From jeans to matching cosy pieces, this is the place to go to find staples to build your style around. But that’s not all — wrap skirts and dresses are also available. The brand houses clothes with sizes that go all the way up to UK18, made with breathable and stretchable cotton.

Shop Auri here, or find the brand Publika, Setia City Mall, or IOI City Mall Putrajaya

Mis Claire

Image credit: Mis Claire

Another great local brand to check out is Mis Claire, an established Malaysian brand that has long been loved by plus-sized ladies for its designs. It offers practically every item of clothing under the sun, so you’ll definitely be covered when you shop here. With Raya around the corner, the brand has a fantastic array of styles under its Raya collection. Not only that, but Mis Claire has also recently restocked its swimwear collection, so be sure to check that out too!

Shop Mis Claire here.

Ms. Read

Image credit: @msreadmoments/Instagram

Office-appropriate styles can be difficult to find for those in need of plus size clothes but Ms. Read offers several categories of clothing, ranging from workwear to loungewear, to even casual options. If you’re on the lookout for new styles to rock at the office, the pieces from Ms. Read will have you looking sharp at the board meeting. At the moment, the brand’s most recent release is its plus-size Raya collection, C’est la vie. Sizes here range from UK12 to UK24.

Shop Ms. Read here

Violeta by Mango

Image credit: Violeta by Mango

Perhaps the most trendy of the options in this list, Violeta by MANGO offers styles that go up to 4XL. From floral dresses to trench coats and jumpsuits, the designs available here will definitely turn your sartorial edge up a notch. Bright colours and intricate patterns also take centre stage here. Additionally, the brand also hosts shoes and accessories, so you can complete your look all from one shop.

shop Violeta by mango here

Featured and Hero images credit: Violeta by MANGO