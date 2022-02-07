Valentine’s Day fashion: The hottest looks to try this season

For everyone who believes in the power of dressing and dressing well, every day is an opportunity to step out looking like a true trailblazer of all things fashionable. However, it is occasions and festivities that everybody yearns for to put their best fashion foot forward looking like a million bucks.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we bet you’d already gotten down to planning what you and your partner would be wearing for your date. And to aid you in that one significant way that we’re known for, we’ve rounded up some of the most tasteful Valentine’s Day outfit ideas for the two of you.
Of course, stepping out together looking all voguish—like those highly fashionable celebrity duos—is on every couple’s checklist. And Valentine’s Day is certainly one big reason to glam up like you are going to walk down the runway.
So, if you’ve been looking for some Valentine’s Day outfit inspiration to celebrate in style, we have some suggestions for you.
Here are the hottest Valentine’s Day outfit ideas and looks to try
(Hero & Featured Image Courtesy: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels)
Jump To / Table of Contents
Dresses make up for one of the most popular Valentine’s Day outfit ideas. They look super chic and can be styled in versatile ways. Whether you’re heading out for a brunch or a picnic date, a romantic dinner or a party that you’re going to dance away, there’s a dress for all kinds of Valentine’s Day plans. From satin slips, bodycon dresses, middies, and skater dresses to maxis and evening gowns, the options to choose from are countless. And let’s not forget the classic little black dress paired with gorgeous heels.
Image: courtesy Jill Burrow/Pexels
Pair it up with a skirt, a denim, jeggings, or a unique trouser, going classic with a stellar top can never fail you. Experiment with necklines and sleeves or different styles and fabrics to pull off a look that’s as comfortable as it is alluring. Tops are also the saviours when putting together a last-minute outfit, hence, it’s always good to have some trendy ones always stacked up in your closet.
Image: courtesy Rulo Davil/Pexels
Co-ord sets have been a fad for some time now and they aren’t going to dwindle down anytime soon. And so are satin outfits like dresses, tops, and co-ords. Get your hands on a set for your Valentine’s Day date night ‘cuz you’re going to have all eyes on you. Be it a skirt and blouse set or a shirt and trouser one, you would look nothing short of glamorous while dressed in one. Complete your look with a classy mini bag and minimal jewels for the occasion.
Image: courtesy Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels
Cropped cardigans and jackets have been ruling the world of fashion for a while and if you’ve been meaning to buy one for yourself, now is the time to do so. They would look great when teamed up with a pair of high-waisted pants and heels. Amp up your style with accessories like statement earrings and a bag as you desire and you’re all set to slay like a stunner.
Image: courtesy Heitor Verdi/Pexels
Get them heads turning by slipping into a blazer and skirt ensemble that defines all-things-chic and exquisite. Be it a single or double-breasted blazer, a peplum beauty or a cape one, all the different styles look stylish. A straight-fit skirt is just the thing you need to combine it with and pull off a fab look. Take it up a notch above by adding some bling with an embellished bag.
Image: courtesy Jeff Denlea/Pexels
One of the comfiest Valentine’s Day looks that you can opt for is a flared jeans paired with a top or a blouse. Being a wardrobe staple, flared denims always work especially, if it’s an informal brunch or date night you’re dressing up for. Yes, you probably wear this for your other date nights as well but, a casual look always works. Keep your accessories simple and either complete your look with stilettos or a pair of sneakers, the choice is yours.
Image: courtesy Cleyder Duque/Pexels
The right kind of jewellery is as important for a look as any other piece of clothing you wear. It has the ability to really make or break your look which makes having some classic pieces or fine jewellery in your troves a must. Check out some timeless ones that would elevate any of your v-day looks perfectly.
Image: courtesy Darya Gryazeva/Pexels
Keep it all comfy and cool in a classic polo tee and jeans combo teamed up with a pair of sneakers for a laid-back movie and dinner night or even a v-day party. While it’s not much of an avant-garde look but, it’s evergreen. Polo t-shirts are undoubtedly one of the most cult pieces for men to wear and picking one for Valentine’s Day would be a great idea.
Image: courtesy Fauxels/Pexels
Go high on style for your romantic candle-light dinner date with your other half and sweep her off her feet with your dashing look. Perfect for a fancy and sophisticated setting, a suit would be the best choice. However, don’t forget to style it with a spectacular belt, a fine watch, and a pair of formal shoes. Don’t hesitate to experiment with the colour of your suit to add a definitive edge to your entire look.
Image: courtesy Mentatdgt/Pexels
Nothing speaks comfortable fashion better than a pair of linen shirt and trousers. An apt pick for a pretty casual brunch date or a romantic evening out with you two simply chilling and doing your favourite things, an all-linen set should be your go-to.
Image: courtesy Rana Sawalha/Unsplash
Yet another semi-formal look to try this Valentine’s Day is to pair up your tee and a blazer together. It doesn’t feel dressy and yet doesn’t look too laid-back. It is a striking blend of casual comfort wear and class which makes this one of the best outfits to don.
Image: courtesy Furkanfdemir/Pexels
Jackets never go out of style and look absolutely dashing when paired with anything. From padded gilets, bombers, and shackets to biker jackets, parkas, and denim ones, the array of options is far too wide.
Image: courtesy Ali Pazani/Pexels
FAQs
What are the colours apart from red to wear on Valentine’s Day?
If you want to ditch the classic reds and yet want to embrace the hue, pick alternatives from the same colour palette. From deeper hues like maroon, marsala, and wine to berry hues and various shades of pink, the choices are endless. While you can also opt for lavender because of the romantic vibes it exudes, black, white and nude tones will always be fail-safe.
What are the latest outfit trends to follow on Valentine’s Day?
Some of the latest outfit trends that you can incorporate into your Valentine’s Day outfits are cropped cardigans, dynamic floral prints, Victorian sleeves, shackets, pantsuits, varsity jackets, and mini bags among others. Also, bling never goes out of style and works for any occasion.
What to wear for Valentine’s Day dinner?
While you can wear anything that you feel comfortable in, keeping it all classy and suave in a dress or a minimalist evening gown would surely be a great way to channel your inner diva. Other Valentine’s Day outfit alternatives include jumpsuits, voguish co-ord sets, or statement tops paired with a short or a full skirt, skinny jeans or jeggings, and a light sweater dress.
As for men, go all dapper in a quintessential suit for fancy drinks and dinner date night. Switch up pieces and combine tees, shirts, denims, jackets, or overcoats with each other to pull off a rather easy and informal style for an easy-going night out.
What should be avoided on Valentine’s Day?
Here are a few things that you should avoid wearing on this hallmark holiday-
1. Sweatpants, unless you and your partner are planning a low key at-home movie and dinner night.
2. A silhouette, colour, or style that doesn’t look flattering on you.
3. Anything that you just don’t feel comfortable in. Be it high heels or a super sultry dress, avoid wearing what gives you jitters.
4. Sure, red is the colour of the day but, don’t go all head-to-toe red. Of course, monotone looks are in but, a red outfit teamed up with red footwear, a red bag, and red lipstick is a bit too much.