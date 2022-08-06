How to choose the right scarf and where to buy the best ones

A scarf is one of the most versatile accessories in a wardrobe. It can be paired with a variety of outfits and is crucial enough to make or break a look at times. People often like wearing it differently than usual, for instance as a hair accessory — bandana or headscarf. And, if you’re wondering how to style it with different outfits, read on for some clever tips and which ones to buy.

How can I choose the best scarves for different outfits?

If you want to accentuate a boho outfit, you can wrap a paisley-printed scarf around your head. A multicoloured scarf worn like a bandana also looks great on a boho dress. On the flip side, you can amp up your formal look with a simple soft scarf. Try the peppy necktie in this case. Drape it around your neck in a way that one end is longer than the other. Take the longer end and loop it twice around your neck. Create an off-centre half knot with both the ends and you’re done!

Another unique way of wearing it is the kimono style. This one’s pretty simple and goes well with solid-coloured tees. All you need to do is tie the adjacent corners of your scarf to make it look like a rectangle. Drape it around your shoulders and use the loopholes to put it in your arms. It ends up looking like a flowy shrug over your tee. If you like wearing multicoloured tees, pick a minimalist one for better contrast.

If your scarf is long and oversized like a shawl, you may consider wearing it like a halter-neck sarong or a waist wrap when you’re out on the beach. One of the best things about it is that there is no one way of wearing it. You can knot it up and give it any shape you like or simply let it hang from your shoulders.

Types of scarves to experiment with

There is an array of options to choose from. You can wear it in summers as well as winters, styling it the way you wish. A blanket, faux fur, and a wool scarf are some of the best winter options while a cashmere scarf, a cotton scarf and a silk scarf are perfect for the summer season.

Below is a look at some of the best scarves to pair your outfits with

(Hero and featured image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)