How to choose the right scarf and where to buy the best ones

A scarf is one of the most versatile accessories in a wardrobe. It can be paired with a variety of outfits and is crucial enough to make or break a look at times. People often like wearing it differently than usual, for instance as a hair accessory — bandana or headscarf. And, if you’re wondering how to style it with different outfits, read on for some clever tips and which ones to buy.
How can I choose the best scarves for different outfits?
If you want to accentuate a boho outfit, you can wrap a paisley-printed scarf around your head. A multicoloured scarf worn like a bandana also looks great on a boho dress. On the flip side, you can amp up your formal look with a simple soft scarf. Try the peppy necktie in this case. Drape it around your neck in a way that one end is longer than the other. Take the longer end and loop it twice around your neck. Create an off-centre half knot with both the ends and you’re done!
Another unique way of wearing it is the kimono style. This one’s pretty simple and goes well with solid-coloured tees. All you need to do is tie the adjacent corners of your scarf to make it look like a rectangle. Drape it around your shoulders and use the loopholes to put it in your arms. It ends up looking like a flowy shrug over your tee. If you like wearing multicoloured tees, pick a minimalist one for better contrast.
If your scarf is long and oversized like a shawl, you may consider wearing it like a halter-neck sarong or a waist wrap when you’re out on the beach. One of the best things about it is that there is no one way of wearing it. You can knot it up and give it any shape you like or simply let it hang from your shoulders.
Types of scarves to experiment with
There is an array of options to choose from. You can wear it in summers as well as winters, styling it the way you wish. A blanket, faux fur, and a wool scarf are some of the best winter options while a cashmere scarf, a cotton scarf and a silk scarf are perfect for the summer season.
Below is a look at some of the best scarves to pair your outfits with
Want to transform a simple attire into something iconic? Here’s the best solution. Drape this silk scarf from Burberry around your arms and look like a boho queen. The signature TB monogram pattern covers the central part of the item bringing out a subtle elegance.
This otherwise plain looking scarf from Gucci is accentuated by its frayed edges. The light blue shade complements attires in simple shades or multicoloured prints. Made from 100 percent cotton, the item is soft to touch and feels comfortable on your skin.
So versatile and chic is its design that this satiny soft scarf from Max Mara doesn’t require a lot of styling. You can simply throw it around your neck and end up looking sophisticated. It can go well with simple jeans and a top, or a blouse and skirt too.
Tory Burch has come up with a versatile, oversized silk scarf, much to the delight of all the accessory lovers out there! Tie your hair in a pony or wrap it in a loose knot around your neck, there is no end to how you can style this piece. The brand logo features right at the centre, adding a classy touch to the design.
Amp up your look with this intricately crafted stole by Etro. The product is made from pure silk and features paisley print all over its body. Another unique feature of this scarf is the use of metallic threads that lend a charming finish to it. Pair it with a western casual or an ethnic dress to make your own style statement.
This one’s a favourite among all the bikers out there! Alexander McQueen has created this iconic skull printed scarf which can be wrapped around your neck or worn like a bandana. It gives out a sporty, adventurous vibe and has the potential to make you look like a rockstar.
Versace is known for its out-of-the-box designs and this baroque printed scarf is no exception. Crafted with pure silk, the scarf can add a regal touch to any look. The finishing details along with the fuchsia and white coloured contrast is something rarely observed in scarves. Bring out the diva in you by donning this piece with a casual dress.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Scarves have always been in trend irrespective of the season. You can wear them like mufflers in winters or accessorise your hair with a floral bandana whenever you like.
Answer: Scarves are versatile pieces that can be styled like a bandana, a knotted tie or can be wrapped around the handle of your handbag as well. You can pair your scarves with formal or casual attires.
Answer: There is no best colour for your scarf. You may pair a light coloured scarf with a dark coloured attire for a good contrast or vice versa. Multicoloured scarves also go well with nude-toned outfits.
Answer: Scarves are made from a variety of materials. You can buy various scarves including a wool blend scarf, a silk scarf, a cashmere scarf and a plaid scarf. They can also be embroidered, beaded, lacy, block printed or hand painted.
Answer: Ideally, a medium length, nude coloured scarf can be paired with any outfit.
Answer: Cotton scarves are ideal for summer as they are soft on your skin and can be used to shade yourself from the blazing sun.