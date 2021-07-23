Shop Lisa’s cool-girl street style.

Blackpink‘s world-famous rapper and style icon Lisa spoke about fashion at the 2021 ANDAM awards, the prestigious French fashion prize for which she was one of the judges this year. (Other members of the jury included ex-Céline designer Phoebe Philo, fashion photographer Juergen Teller and Chinese singer Chris Lee.)

Answering some some questions from WWD, Lisa candidly shared some of her thoughts about fashion and what influences her personal style, something that would interest even those outside of the K-Pop fandom. After all, the 24-year-old is known for being a regular on the front row of fashion shows in Paris and Milan, as well as being the global brand ambassador of luxury French fashion brand Celine.

In other words, she’s a modern-day style icon, yet Lisa revealed that she still feels “very new in the fashion world.” However, she adds that her passion for fashion can be traced back to even before her Blackpink debut in 2016, saying, “I’ve always loved to wear and play with clothes ever since I was a child. I think my interest in fashion has grown since the 2019 Paris Fashion Week I attended. Fashion is very attractive and fun.”

Although K-Pop idols are known for being fashion chameleons who change their concepts with each comeback, Lisa says that there’s a layer of authenticity to the edgy and daring looks that she and her fellow Blackpink members are often styled in.

“Blackpink style resembles me a lot,” she said. “Actually it’s just me. So I’ve never had to think or worry about ‘what should I do to look more like Blackpink?’ We, Blackpink, are very close to our stylist, so we talk about concepts and style a lot. We share a lot of ideas about different styles to try and what might suit us.”













(Image credit: Instagram/@lalalisa_m)

She also goes on to define exactly what her style is: “In everyday life, I usually wear comfortable clothes and shoes — mostly tennis shoes. But when I’m on stage, I like clothes that go well with the songs, and clothes that are fancy and bold.”

Like other Gen-Z’ers, Lisa also shares her interest for “vintage clothings and accessories”, especially those that hark back to the glitzy, flapper era of the 1920s, when the film Midnight in Paris is set.

We’ll likely see Lisa’s style defined even more once she makes her much-anticipated solo debut, which is expected to happen very soon. She’ll be following in the footsteps of Blackpink members Jennie and Rosé, both of whom have already struck out on their own with chart-topping albums. Of course, you can always stay tuned to her Instagram to keep up to date with her outfit snaps.

(Main image credit: Instagram/@lalalisa_m)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.

