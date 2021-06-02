ICYMI: A recap of all the latest fashion news

In fashion, you keep up with the trends and the headlines. Here’s a recap of what the fashion world delivered this month:

Valentino has redesigned its business model

Fashion is stepping up to sustainability with kinder, more logical efforts, and the latest label to make a good move is Valentino. It announced that from 2022, the Maison will not just go fur-free, but focus its energies on a single label.

“We are moving full-steam ahead in the research for alternative materials in view of a greater attention to the environment for the upcoming collections,” says Jacopo Venturini, CEO of Valentino.

The Milan-based Valentino Polar fur company owned by the Maison will cease production at the end of this year. That said, Valentino’s Fall/Winter 2021/22 collection will be its last to include fur.

Red Velvet’s Joy dances in Tod’s

It’s true, K-pop’s megastars are the new authorities in fashion. The Italian shoe brand Tod’s worked with Joy of the popular air band, Red Velvet, for its latest project titled “In Our Shoes – Seoul”.

The video was filmed cultural park, a site once used as an oil reserve in the 1970’s during a period of industrialisation in Seoul. The historical significance is met with an incredible view of Seoul’s skyline.

Joy and professional dancers YoungDeuk Kwon and HyunIk wear the Tabs Sneakers, a classic lace-up sport style pair designed by creative director Walter Chiapponi. These shoes are distinctly in style with the Gommino pebbles on its heel counter.

Onitsuka Tiger’s new sneakers are made with sustainable fabrics from Thailand





Onitsuka Tiger announced a partnership with the Doi Tung Development Project under a non-profit organisation in Thailand. Through the initiative, new sneakers are made with hand-woven textiles that take a week to produce; its process includes spinning the thread to pattern-work.

In its finished appearance, the fabrics with red and blue evoke the classic colour ways featured in Onitsuka Tiger Stripes. These materials are actually softer than machine-oven fabrics.

There are three sneaker designs released so far: Mexico 66, Mexico 66 Paraty and Serrano, blending Onitsuka Tiger’s Japanese culture with eco-friendly efforts to celebrate.

Jackson Wang and Jike Junyi pose in Fendi









Fendi has teamed up yet again with New York-based visual artist Sarah Coleman on its Summer 2021 capsule collection. Here we see the iconic FF logo through a psychedelic filter that’s very 70s.

To flaunt all that is funky and fashionable, Fendi has enlisted its China brand ambassadors Jackson Wang and Like Junyi to star in its campaign. Shot by photographer Oliverjune, the campaign is set in the collection’s main colours of yellow and orange, with pops of green and blue for contrast.

Key pieces of the capsule collection include the fisherman’s vest and baggy pants Jackson is seen wearing, and new versions of Fendi’s loved Baguette and Peekaboo ISeeU.

Louis Vuitton designed a trophy case for F1 Monaco Grand Prix

Louis Vuitton announced a multi-year partnership with the Automobile Club de Monaco. In that, the Maison produced a trophy travel case that was presented to the winner of this year’s Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, Max Verstappen for Red Bull.

The case was hand-crafted in Louis Vutton’s Asnières workshop on the outskirts of Paris. If you look closely, the monogram canvas is adorned with the red shade of the Monaco flag while there are red lines tracing the ‘V’ for ‘Victory’.

“The Trophy trunk epitomizes ‘Victory travels in Louis Vuitton’ – witnessing the next victories and continuing to carry legends!”said Michael Burke, Louis Vuitton Chairman and CEO.