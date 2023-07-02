In pictures: BLACKPINK Lisa’s most iconic fashion moments

Lisa is an extraordinary talent in the K-pop industry as a member of the globally acclaimed group BLACKPINK. Beyond her exceptional skills in dancing and rapping, Lisa has emerged as a fashion trailblazer, establishing herself as a genuine style icon. With her distinctive flair and audacious fashion choices, Lisa has enchanted fans worldwide.

Lisa’s fashion influence transcends her mesmerising stage outfits, extending into her captivating day-to-day style. Her fashion choices reveal a remarkable blend of versatility and elegance. While she effortlessly shines on stage with dazzling ensembles, it is her everyday fashion that truly captures attention. Lisa effortlessly dons tweed cropped jackets, exuding a refined and sophisticated aesthetic. Her wardrobe boasts an array of ladylike prints from renowned luxury designers, further highlighting her impeccable taste. Notably, Lisa exhibits a fondness for logos, confidently embracing their bold presence in her outfits. Each fashion choice she makes is a testament to her unique ability to effortlessly merge glamour, sophistication, and individuality.