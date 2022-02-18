Malaysian influencer Amanda Chaang discovers sustainable fashion in Singapore on ‘Chic in the City’

Stylish Malaysian TV presenter and influencer Amanda Chaang is uncovering chic, eco-friendly and timeless fashion finds on ‘Chic in the City’, a 4-part video series that documents Malaysian TV presenter and influencer Amanda Chaang’s exploration of chic finds in Singapore.

The series follows Amanda’s journey to uncover some homegrown brands and get an insider look into Singapore’s retail scene that is teeming with the latest trends from around the globe for fashion,design, home decor, beauty, wellness, food and beverage.

All chic finds spotlighted in the series are “Proudly Singaporean” – local brands with a distinct story and marked “Made with Passion” – a national initiative that showcases and celebrates local brands and the passion behind them.

Traveling to Singapore soon for a shopping trip? Take note of these sustainable fashion brands that are eco-conscious next time you’re on the island.

First Chic Find: Slow and sustainable

Amanda Chaang customising her bag through the GINLEE MAKE experience with Gin Lee, Co-founder of GINLEE Studio

The series premieres with Amanda’s first chic find on all things ‘slow’ and sustainable. Sustainability is the biggest buzzword in fashion today, with slow fashion picking up the pace and moving customers away from mass production, paving the way for an ethical and better manner of consuming fashion.

In Singapore, slow fashion trends are on the rise, with local eco-conscious fashion brands introducing environmentally-friendly designs that are wearable, chic and stylish.

In the debut episode, Amanda’s visit to the GINLEE Studio and GRAYE helps her rethink her “shopping habits and make better-informed decisions beyond just switching to metal straws and bringing GINLEE Studio is a contemporary womenswear label co-founded by Singaporean designer Gin Lee & Israeli designer Tamir Niv with a core belief of “making fashion that matters”.

At GINLEE Studio, Amanda learns about the brand’s sustainability efforts and initiatives such as Get-Order-On Demand (GOOD) and GINLEE MAKE aimed to tackle the issue of waste and overproduction.

GINLEE Studio takes pride in making beautiful clothes while minimising impact on the environment, producing as little waste as possible.

Watch her customise and make her first chic sustainable bag through the GINLEE MAKE experience, a workshop operated by GINLEE Studio as an antithesis against the mass and ready-made model of fast fashion reusable shopping bags.

Second Chic Find: Timeless, transformative and trendy

Amanda Chaang posing in GRAYE’s various collections

Over at GRAYE, a ready-to-wear men’s and unisex clothing label that advocates sustainability and modern zen lifestyle, Amanda met founder QianQian who showed GRAYE’s range of minimalistic styles that strikes a balance of aesthetic and functionality.

There, Amanda learns about GRAYE’s slow but conscious process of paying attention to product development that aims to last and transcends the seasons. She also discovers how innovative and multi-functional GRAYE’s designs are when QianQian demonstrates how a bucket hat can transform into a pouch that you can carry around.

