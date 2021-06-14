Coach does it again! It’s been serving fashion without missing a beat despite the pandemic-induced downturn.

Earlier this year, the American heritage brand released Coach TV, a much-applauded fashion film with an all-star cast to showcase its Fall 2021 collection. Then, on June 3, it dropped a second season for its Winter collection, streamed live from Shanghai.

Turns out that the New York label is far from done. Coach is partnering with Def Jam SEA for its first-ever Virtual Concert Experience on June 24 at 9pm, featuring 13 artists across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Joe Flizzow, Yung Raja, DABOYWAY and Rayi Putra are headlining the concert, and homegrown artists SonaOne, YonnyBoii and Sya will also be performing as part of the line-up.

Echoing creative director Stuart Vevers’ mission in merging future, past, and present, the Def Jam SEA artists will be dressed in Coach’s pre-fall 2021 collection with a spotlight on the Athleisure Capsule, which features the brand’s house codes with sportswear.

This article was first published on Prestige Singapore.