Jovian Mandagie taps several Malaysian household names for latest shapewear campaign

For the release of his shapewear line, Wonder Suit by Jovian, Malaysian designer Jovian Mandagie introduces his latest creations by having his five muses debut the collection at Tropicana Golf & Country Club.

Stepping out on the runway to present the waist trainer for the first time to Malaysians, actress Rozita Che Wan, singer and actress Ifa Raziah, songstress Ning Baizura, TV host Sherry Alhadad, and the four ladies that make Malaysian girl band, DOLLA, all donned a piece of the Wonder Suit over their white shirts to showcase the fit of the shapewear. Jovian Mandagie himself wore the Wonder Suit at the launch.

Not only did they rock the stage in Jovian Mandagie’s latest drop, but these prominent stars also appear on Wonder Suit’s promotional images.

Designed to enhance and flatter a woman’s delicate figure, the Wonder Suit is said to flatten the tummy and create a much-desired hourglass silhouette for its wearers. While this may sound like a recipe for discomfort, the local brand promises that its design is made with ease and comfort in mind — so much so that it can be worn all day long.

Known for his exquisite design, this marks the couturier’s first foray into shapewear. In hopes of offering a local alternative to the Spanx and the SKIMS of the world, the designer is taking strides to produce corsets meant to be worn by Malaysians.

This is an entirely new line for the designer, and would not appear under any of the existing Jovian Mandagie labels. While there was no mention of a specific line, the designer promises to expand it by adding other innerwear garments into the mix.

His entry into shapewear is not the first time the designer broke out of the realm of couture — the pandemic has also seen this designer pivot into creating fashionable face masks.

All images credit: Jovian Mandagie