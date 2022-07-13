July fashion news: Lucky Dior, Maje in Malaysia, and more

Get caught up with the latest in the world of fashion with our July fashion news.

Recently, the world has been stunned by the presentations at the Paris and Milan Fashion Week. From footballers making appearances on and off the runway to the hot fuchsia pink looks that celebrities like Anne Hathaway and Hwasa rocked at the Valentino showcase, these are the hottest July fashion news for you to catch up on.

From Dior’s latest capsule collection to Parisian brand Maje reaching Malaysian shores, here are some of the latest news in fashion:

Dior’s Lucky capsule collection, arriving soon





Image credit: Dior

Launched earlier this month, Malaysian fans of the brand can start shopping for the Lucky Dior collection in the coming weeks. Peppered with astrology-inspired Zodiac Pixel print, the design is a tribute to Monsieur Dior’s passion for signs of destiny.

With ready-to-wear pieces that range from dresses, pants, and shorts, this elegant print is also transposed into the Maison’s key pieces such as the Dior Book Tote and the Lady Dior bags.

Discover more as we get closer to the release date.

Maje is in Malaysia via Zalora





Image credit: Maje

Fans of Parisian brand Maje, it’s time to rejoice, as you can now shop the brand from Zalora. From now on, you can shop your picks of the brand from its ready-to-wear catalogue, to its bags, shoes, and accessories.

Available for shoppers in both Malaysia and Singapore, the brand joins Zalora’s luxury category on the e-commerce platform. Perfect for elevating your current wardrobe with the Parisian je ne sais quoi, this is a brand any fashion-forward shoppers should look into.

shop here

Coach x Tom Wesselmann collection is here





Image credit: Juergen Teller

In other July fashion news, Coach’s collaboration with pop artist Tom Wesselmann has hit Malaysian Coach stores. Tapping into the artist’s playful and optimistic spirit, the American fashion house releases a collection that encapsulates their shared legacies of American heritage and pop culture.

With vibrant graphic motifs and rich embellishments worked into Coach’s signature jacquard and heritage Glovetanned leather, each piece of the drop is created in collaboration with the artist’s family and estate. Right now, you can also try the digital experience curated for the collection here.

The Coach x Tom Wesselmann collection is available online and exclusively at Coach Pavilion Elite and Coach The Gardens Store.

Cartier pops up across the world







Image credit: Cartier

Zipping across the globe this holiday? If you’re flying into New York or Mykonos, be sure to check out Cartier’s ephemeral spaces that are taking residence at East Hampton and Nammos Village. Right now, you can even visit the seasonal boutique that’s already up and running on the Riviera.

So what can you experience at these pop-ups? Cartier will have its seasonal offerings, summer jewellery or watches that can be personalised on the spot. All your shopping can also be hand-delivered by a Cartier groom – an unmissable experience in its own right.

Featured image credit: Dior ; Hero image credit: Maje