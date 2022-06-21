June fashion news: New ambassador at Cartier, Valentino drop, and more

The month of June is filled with exciting news for the fashion world, including a new ambassador at Cartier, Valentino’s show-stopping Garavani bag, and the Dior Cruise 2023 collection that was showcased in the spectacular Plaza de Espana.

Not only that, but Louis Vuitton will also be unveiling a colourful lineup of the Monogram Macassar and Taurillon Monogram for its summer release.

Keep reading to find out what’s the latest in the world of fashion.

Top fashion news in June 2022:

Dior Cruise 2023: a Spanish celebration













Presented in Seville, in the heart of the breathtaking Plaza de Espana, the Dior Cruise 2023 captures the essence of flamenco. Here, voluminous and billowing dresses and skirts take centre stage, as shoulders and structured jackets make their glorious entrance.

A fiesta to the eyes, dramatic tones of red, deep gold, and ivory echo the inspiration. The looks presented evoke Jackie Kennedy as she rode horseback with the legendary Duchess of Alba. In its entirety, the cruise collection captures the diverse depictions of Spanish womanhood.

Cartier welcomes Austin Butler as its latest ambassador

Austin Butler, captured by Julian Ungano. Image credit: Cartier

The heartthrob is not only set to play Elvis Presley in the upcoming biographical musical Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, but he is also now the latest face of Cartier for North America. The 30-year-old Californian’s career is about to hit supernova status, especially after the almost-universal acclaim he received when the film premiered at festivals such as the 2022 Cannes Film Festival and the Guadalajara International Film Festival.

Classic and cool — as is his approach when it comes to fashion — the talented actor walked the red carpet of Cannes embellished with Cartier accessories: a Tank watch, Love Ring in white gold, and Juste un Clou bracelet.

Versace celebrates infinite youth with a denim campaign







Images credit: Versace

A staple in everyone’s wardrobe, a good pair of jeans can truly complete an ensemble. For its Spring-Summer 2022 campaign, Versace embraces the transcendental power of denim and gives the material its striking Versace touch.

Drawing inspiration from the playful patchworks and the evergreen DIY spirit of the younger generations, the denim collection is anything but boring. With a grungy attitude at its core, the drop showcases vintage-inspired stone washes and reimagined patchwork styles.

Valentino enters a new dimension







Images credit: Valentino

This season, the Maison is going with the adage “the bigger, the better” as the hardware of the staple Valentino Garavani One Stud grows in size. Although the bags themselves are now being offered in new sizes both smaller and larger, one commonality is this: the stud develops into a 7×7 cm element, accenting new clutches, the softly structured hobo bag, and the mini top handle.

In this drop, Valentino narrows down the colour offerings, going with a must-have black and a timely Pink PP. However, as the colours and embellishments take up more attention, the coating effects of the studs go the opposite direction. In order to blend with the base material of the bags, lacquered hardware comes in two finishes: semi-transparent lacquer and a mattified, fully-coated finish.

kate spade new york takes to the cabanas





Images credit: kate spade new york

Spotted: it’s novelty bags galore over at kate spade new york’s Summer 2022 release. Taking inspiration from seasonal treats and delights, the label features three showstopping silhouettes, each an ultra-functional cross-body tote.

First, the Squeeze is a unique take on the grapefruit that comes in both wicker and Italian leather. Next, a favourite summer fruit — the tomato — becomes a receptacle in a shade of juicy red, complete with embroidered leaves. Finally, the Guave Juice bag takes the form of a peach, crafted out of summer-appropriate raffia.

Featured image credit: Valentino; Hero image credit: Dior