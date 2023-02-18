Kim Se-jeong appointed Longchamp’s new ambassador in Asia

We’ve just received news fresh off Longchamp! The brand is joining the Korean Wave, unveiling Kim Se-jeong as its new ambassador in Asia.

The singer and actress has gained legions of fans across Asia for her lively, down-to-earth personality, boasting more than nine million followers on her Instagram account @clean_0828. With her natural warmth and sparkle, Se-jeong was the ideal choice to embody the energy and authenticity of Longchamp.

Both the brand and Se-jeong expressed their joy and excitement about the collaboration.

“We are delighted to welcome Kim Se-jeong to the Longchamp family,” comments Sophie Delafontaine. “Not only is she an exceptionally talented performer, but her joy and energy make her great to be around. As for modelling, she was a complete natural — genuinely at ease in front of the camera and amazingly photogenic.”

“The fact that Longchamp and I have much in common means that I feel excited, rather than pressured. It is an honour to collaborate with Longchamp, which to me epitomises the style of the Parisienne, and I feel we can maximise the relationship by playing to our strengths and similarities,” says Se-jeong, who is fronting the Longchamp Spring/Summer 2023 campaign in Asia.

Image credit: Longchamp

Who is she?

Se-jeong first gained popularity after appearing in Produce 101 – Mnet’s girl group survival show, debuting as a member of a girl group I.O.I after finishing in second place.

After ending her one-year contract in I.O.I, she then became a member of another girl group under Jellyfish Entertainment called Gugudan. They disbanded in 2020. Currently, she is active as a solo artist and actress; taking part in various successful dramas.

The 26-year-old South Korean superstar shot to international prominence as the female lead of K-drama Business Proposal — the SBS romantic comedy series rated as one of the most popular non-English shows on Netflix in 2022. Her acting skills were also well recognised, winning the Best Actor Award in 2022 at Asia Artist Awards (AAA).





The Longchamp Spring/Summer 2023 campaign starring Kim Se-jeong will break across Asia from mid-February 2023. Visuals were shot in Seoul in the presence of Creative Director Sophie Delafontaine.

Se-jeong models key looks from the season’s ready-to-wear collection, characterised by its bold combinations of colours, prints and materials. These looks are accessorised with Longchamp’s star bags, in particular the new Box-Trot in natural canvas and leather or eye-popping candy-pink.

(Photos by Longchamp)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.