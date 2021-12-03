Kate spade new york spreads holiday cheer on festive bus in Klang Valley

Kate spade new york is spreading holiday cheer and joy after a particularly difficult year of lockdowns.

Inspired by all the indulgences of a roaring holiday celebration in New York City and the exciting adventures that come along with an endless night on the town, a special Holiday Festive Bus will be roving around Klang Valley and a few selected malls.



Decked in the Spade Flower Jacquard Motif and Holiday décor, the bus will rove around Klang Valley coupled with festive music and accompanied by joyful activations on weekdays.

Every Saturday in December 2021 – 4th, 11th, 18th and 25th – you can find find the Festive Bus roving around four malls. Catch the drumline performance by Voice of Percussion every Saturday at these four malls, where customers will get to enjoy different sweet treats from when they download the Holiday WhatsApp Sticker Pack (while supplies last).

The Gardens Mall: 1.00PM – 2.00PM

Sunway Pyramid: 2.30PM – 3.30PM

1 Utama: 4.00PM – 5.00PM

Pavilion: 6.00PM – 7.00PM

Additionally, a social contest will take place throughout December. Spot the Holiday festive bus around Klang Valley where you can stand a chance to win a holiday shopping spree worth up to RM5,000 simply by:

• Snapping a photo of the Festive Bus

• Posting on Instagram or TikTok with #katespademy

• Setting Instagram/ TikTok profile to public

This Holiday season, kate spade new york also introduces an exclusive WhatsApp holiday sticker pack, featuring fun motifs full of the brand’s joyful DNA, launching on 1st December 2021.

The brand also revealed its holiday collection, with a number of favourite staples reimagined in creative holiday motifs, as well as new festive pieces carefully selected for the season.

L-R: Shalma Ainaa wearing Ruffle Tuxedo Top, Shalma Eliana wearing Kisses Pastis Blouse, Kisses Fluid Skirt and Spade Flower Jacquard Small Drop Hobo Bag

Eyka Farhana wearing Sequin Bow Back Top, Sequin Fringe Skirt and Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Medium Tote

Elyn Leong wearing Just Rosy Beau Dress and Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Everything Medium Tote

Amelia Henderson wearing Metallic Tweed Dress and Smile Pebbled Leather Small Crossbody

All images by kate spade new york.