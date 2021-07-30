In fashion, you keep up with the trends and the headlines. Here’s a recap of what the fashion world delivered this month:

BAPE and COACH released a collaborative collection

Megan Thee Stallion for BAPE x Coach. (Image credit: Sandy Kim/Coach)

Kōki for BAPE x Coach. (Image credit: Sandy Kim/Coach)

Cordae for BAPE x Coach. (Image credit: Sandy Kim/Coach)

A backpack from the BAPE x Coach collection. (Image credit: Sandy Kim/Coach)

Sliders from the BAPE x Coach collection. (Image credit: Sandy Kim/Coach)

When Coach and BAPE come together, you have experts in New York and Tokyo streetwear style. In a new collaboration, the two brands share their optimistic attitude of their home towns with the release of hoodies, t-shirts that combine Coach aesthetics and Bape’s ape head logo, and cool bags. Megan Thee Stallion, Kōki and Cordae are the perfect young models to showcase the BAPE x Coach collection in its official campaign.

Loewe appoints HyunA as ambassador

Kim Hyun-ah, better known as HyunA, was announced as the latest global ambassador for Loewe. The South Korean artist is a singer, songwriter and rapper released her latest album, I’m Not Cool, in January 2021. Taking on a new role as ambassador, HyunA posed for her Loewe debut in stills shared with fans. She expressed her gratitude, calling the role as global ambassador an “amazing honour”. Creative Director, Jonathan Anderson also said: ‘I am thrilled to welcome HyunA to the LOEWE family. Very much looking forward to this exciting partnership and working closely together.’

BTS partook in Louis Vuitton Seoul show

RM in Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Jimin in Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

J-Hope in Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Jungkook in Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Jin in Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

V in Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

Suga in Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (Image credit: Louis Vuitton)

A treat for the ARMY and fashion world alike. Louis Vuitton integrated its House Ambassadors BTS into its Men’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection show. The K-pop band joined LV at Art Bunker B39, an art and culture space just outside of Seoul. Rocking the collection, the seven members showcased Virgil Abloh’s vision for the collection: replication of familiar themes to explain how our minds identify archetypical wardrobes which are tied to societal presumptions.

Khoon Hooi unveiled the ‘Birds in the City’ collection

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

Khoon Hooi’s ‘Birds in the City’ collection. (Image credit: Khoon Hooi)

For his latest capsule collection, Khoon Hooi was inspired by memorable, vibrant characters like Elle Woods and Taylor Swift. From this inspiration, the designer created a mini collection with a touch of whimsy. The collection is highlighted by the pieces such as the ‘Leighton’ tunic in 2D star-print lace, and the ‘Taylor’ top that flaunts the brand’s signature brocade, with puffed sleeves and a peplum hem. You can shop the ‘Birds in the City’ collection by Khoon Hooi here.

Givenchy meets graffiti art for Spring

Givenchy collaborates with artist Chito on it’s Pre-Spring 2021 collection. (Image credit: Givenchy)

Givenchy collaborates with artist Chito on it’s Pre-Spring 2021 collection. (Image credit: Givenchy)

Givenchy collaborates with artist Chito on it’s Pre-Spring 2021 collection. (Image credit: Givenchy)

Givenchy collaborates with artist Chito on it’s Pre-Spring 2021 collection. (Image credit: Givenchy)

Givenchy collaborates with artist Chito on it’s Pre-Spring 2021 collection. (Image credit: Givenchy)

Givenchy collaborates with artist Chito on it’s Pre-Spring 2021 collection. (Image credit: Givenchy)

Givenchy collaborates with artist Chito on it’s Pre-Spring 2021 collection. (Image credit: Givenchy)

Love street art? Givenchy premiered pieces from its Spring 2020 pre-collection in collaboration with guest graffiti artist Chito based in Mexico. The artist was invited onboard by Creative Director Matthew M. Williams who is both a friend and a fan. Together, the two creatives worked on pieces like t-shirts and jackets with airbrush graphics of characters like a cartoon dog. “Coming from creating unique pieces with airbrushed embellishments on rare objects and garments, and now being able to bring them to the world is something special in itself,” said Chito. “Only Givenchy would be able to make that happen.”

(Main image credit: BTS for Louis Vuitton; Featured image credit: Khoon Hooi)