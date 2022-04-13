Khoon Hooi’s Raya 2022 collection is a picture of opulence

Local fashion powerhouse Khoon Hooi recently released its Raya 2022 collection, and it’s a delicious fusion of hyper-elegance and time-honoured silhouettes that will be treasured long after this festive season.

Malaysia has a rich cultural tapestry, and it’s always resulted in some of the most opulent traditional attires. For this Malaysian fashion label, Datin Lee turned to her Peranakan heritage for inspiration. Her collection then becomes an ode to the culture, but with a contemporary twist.

The line comprises 11 stunningly designed pieces for Raya that are fit for royalty. Two variants of silk maxi dresses also make their appearance in this release for those who yearn for more simplicity. To complete this wardrobe, Khoon Hooi has also arrived with bags of equal glamour.

Let’s take a closer look at Khoon Hooi’s Raya 2022 collection:

The short kebayas

The Bethari

(L-R) The Maharani and the Budiwati

The Kartika

Ultra-feminine and one of the greatest symbols of the culture, this demure style will forever stand the test of time. The brand’s reinterpretation of this classic design exudes grace, from the use of delicate fabric for the top and billowing skirts that take the wrap skirt craze up a couple of notches.

For the ultimate finishing touch, each top comes with its own brooches — embellished safety pins for the Maharani and Budiwati, floral brooches to match the skirt for the Kartika, and roses for the Bethari to add a touch of romance.

The long kebayas

The Aulia

The Aditrana

The Kirana

While its shorter versions give off a more exuberant and playful edge, these longer alternatives add a touch of sophistication and poise that is essential on occasions such as Hari Raya. Imbuing similar elements from the previous kebayas, here you’ll find stripes in place of polka dots. Sparkling brooches also make their appearances, but the Aulia receives an altogether different approach when it comes to its fastening — this pink-on-red ensemble features origami-fold panels to pull the look together.

The baju kurungs

The Lestari

The Tara

The Dinda

The Marshanda

At Khoon Hooi, baju kurungs get an elevated spin for raya, and we’re totally here for it. Whether it’s a regular kurung or a regional take on the silhouette, trust the House to give them an extravagant spin. Perhaps the most compelling option here is the Lestari, the brand’s first feathery Raya wear. An equally head-turning piece is the Marshanda, which features a bow attached to the high collar, as well as delicate rose embellishments that glisten in the light.

Another sweetly floral ensemble, the Dinda, is accessorised with a detachable rose brooch. An avant-garde choice, the designer has opted to shape the sleeves into a cape-like structure. Similarly, the tiger-striped Tara also features dramatic sleeves that’s made to stun.

The maxi dresses

Jemima Silk Maxi Dress in Amazon

Jemima Silk Maxi Dress in Parterre

For maximum fluidity on Hari Raya (and don’t we all need it on that bustling day), check out these designer maxi dresses cut from silk. The exotic and joyous floral patterns make the dresses the perfect outfit for the Eid celebration, and they can seamlessly transition into your cruise wardrobe.

Shop Khoon Hooi’s Raya 2022 collection here.

All images credit: Khoon Hooi