KLFW 2021 report: Trends from Malaysian designers

From Alia Bastamam and Maarimaia to Maglifestyle and more, these are the trends to take note of from KLFW 2021.

Pavilion Kuala Lumpur is home to KL’s most stylish event, Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week. Our attention naturally shifts to key looks that grace the runway. Notable homegrown designers debuted their Spring/Summer 2022 and Resort 2022 collections filled with free-spirited, whimsical pieces with an edgy glow. The likes of Kree, Alia Bastamam and Laguna Sydney employ billowing silhouettes for a holiday-ready feel. On the colour-trend front, designers such as Maarimaia and Maglifestyle opt for the bright and bold. Apart from that, party-ready garments with feather flourish grace the runway, while quirky accessories make a statement.

KLFW 2021 trend report:

Journey to the island

Alia Bastamam’s collection can be described as breezy and whimsical. Start the season on a clean slate as you refresh your wardrobe with summer-ready elements. Titled “Joy” (now available online), Alia B showcases off-shoulder, asymmetrical shapes, and sheer fabrics.

At Alia Bastamam, the romantic “Cascade” collection incorporates ruched detailing, Alia’s signature pleats, kaftans, and shimmering touches as an elegant juxtaposition for Resort 2022. The idea of flaunting your bare midriff is a trend we’re noticing too. It’s proof that chic and sexy are the criteria for acing the ideal holiday ensemble. An ode to the disco era, the glittering sheer kaftan made it on our list as a holiday staple too.

On the other hand, Laguna Sydney displays whimsical looks made perfectly for any summer adventure. If maxi dresses are up to your alley, you will adore the brand’s take on prairie dressing with vintage patterns, bright colours and gingham prints. To embrace the summer heat, this gorgeous off-shoulder floral piece is splashed in primary colours.

Ready to party?

Made to measure, the debut of Maarimaia’s Prive collection highlights feathers, ruffles, corsets and embroidered lace. Our favourite element is the contrast between dramatic and chic as balloon skirts, pencil skirts and corsets rule the runway in the brand’s signature brocade fabrics. The unique combination of feathers and embroidered lace makes a grand statement.

Bright and bold

Maglifestyle boasts the idea of making an entrance by releasing a series of looks in saturated hues. From structured and cropped blazers to sheath dresses with ruffles and tiered maxi skirts, it’s clear that SS22 is all about having fun with your wardrobe post-lockdown. We love the summer suiting — cropped and oversized — at Maglifestyle to glam up your looks over your neutral staples.

Comfortable yet put-together

Well-known for its voluminous silhouettes and exaggerated sleeves, Kree debuts a range of understated pieces. The brand is all about expressing feminine elegance through chic details like the gathered and ribbon detailing on sleeves, billowing silhouettes and wide-leg trousers. Monochrome shades in blue and cream made an appearance on a series of blouses and trousers.

(Main image credit: Instagram/@maglifestyleofficial)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.