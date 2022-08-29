KLFW 2022: 13 captivating designer collections that dazzled the crowd

The Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2022 came and went in a fashionable flurry. Established local labels as well as new brands breaking into the fashion scene dazzled the crowd with their collective creativity.

For five days, from 17 August 2022 to 21 August 2022, the crème de la crème of all local labels rise to the top and arrive at the heart of the capital, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, to present all their hard work and dedication for the industry. In attendance at this year’s Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week are some of the biggest fashion influencers and the city’s glitterati such as Marion Caunter and Chef Wan, as well as local fashion enthusiasts.

Signalling how far local fashion has come, we are seeing more and more brands embracing the idea of circularity and sustainability. For instance, the house of Hatta Dolmat introduced his latest seasonal drop with materials and fabrics made out of recycled bottles — a result of his successful collaboration with local social enterprise Kloth Malaysia.

Aside from that, we’re also witnessing these powerhouses taking more and more bold strides, such as Kel Wen of Behati’s refreshing take on Peranakan wears.

This year, streetwear enters the chat, redefining high fashion in the local context. Brands such as Super Sunday and Eversince have long been established in Malaysia. In the 2022 spin of KLFW, these proud brands were given the opportunity to show off their creative muscles, and they did not disappoint.

13 of the best presentations at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2022:

Innai Red





First up, we have Innai Red painting the town red with their designs. The collection, which is dubbed ‘New Romantics’ is one that is “harmonised with a balance of femininity with an edge,” as the brand puts it. With splashes of watercolour tones and carefree scallop hems, the latest drop from Innai Red’s Spring/Summer ‘23 is the perfect way to celebrate the brand’s 10th anniversary.

Arunsayfull





The following day, Arunsayfull (the combination of the names of the two head designers at the label, Arun Chee and Sayfull Eizarm) took command of the KLFW 2022 stage with tailored pieces that boasted the designers’ savoir-faire. From clean shapes to dramatic pleats, the looks are true to the label’s ethos of haute couture.

Kit Woo





Imaginative, bold, experimental, utilitarian — these are the kinds of looks you can expect for Kit Woo’s next drop. With the eponymous designer’s penchant for voluminous silhouettes, deconstructed elements, and delicious layers, the outfits displayed on the runway for Kit Woo will be treasures in your wardrobe.

Fiziwoo





In a time when the entire world is experiencing wanderlust, Fiziwoo’s collection is an absolute welcome for those of us deprived of travel. The looks presented — an array of white dresses, blouses, and bottoms — can be mixed and matched with summer consistencies. These also play well with the rest of the collection, where the atelier plays with diaphanous fabrics and dimensional textures.

Zero to Ten





If we are to sum up the collection in one word, it would be ‘spunky’. Here, bomber jackets and slinky dresses are paired together nonchalantly, and blazers and racy, delicate slips are seen in one look, giving off an effortless vibe to the ensemble.

Syomirizwa Gupta





Nobody could take their eyes off of Syomirizwa Gupta’s show — for obvious reason. Walking for the label are actress and host Sherry Alhadad and high-flying model Alicia Amin. For this season’s showcase, the designer takes colours of ballerina pink, serene aqua, and popping orange to create a feeling of freedom and celebration.

Rizman Ruzaini





Rizman Ruzaini has decided: this is the season of fun, and nothing says joy like feathers and rhinestones. In incredible tones of black, white, and pink, the entire collection is made for those who want drama from their outfits. If you have an inner flapper in you waiting to come out, then this collection to check out.

Maarimaia





Named ‘Nymphea’, the collection from Maarimaia is altogether otherworldly and demure. Perfect for evening functions, the pieces feature a combination of floral motifs, delicate touches of feathers, and scintillating embellishments. Reflecting the designer’s mastery of their craft, the creations boast silhouettes and cuts that would require meticulous execution.

Hatta Dolmat





Collaborating with a local social enterprise, the label spins its latest pieces out of — who would have thought — recycled bottles. As mentioned earlier, the atelier collaborated with Kloth Malaysia, an enterprise that accepts clothes for recycling purposes. From pieces that paid homage to traditional prints, to more fashion-forward, trippy patterns, there will be something for everyone at Hatta Dolmat.

Alia Bastamam





Yet another collaboration was spotted on the runway, and this time, the fashion house of Alia Bastamam teamed up with Langkawi’s luxury hotel, The Datai, to showcase a host of looks that embody the leisure travel lifestyle. Walking for this incredible label are big names in the modelling industry, Tuti and Alicia Amin.

Nerd Unit





Cutesy, but no less fashionable. Very much of the time, where people are more than comfortable stepping into clothes that embrace their inner child. Elementary flower patterns and fonts abound, with varsity jackets and P.E. sweats peppered throughout the release. For those who miss those simpler, childhood moments, Nerd Unit has got the balm to soothe that pang — in the form of stunning clothes.

Super Sunday





In a grand showcase of streetwear spirit, Super Sunday added a taste of urban culture to the esteemed fashion show. Slack shapes, layers on layers, and logomania are seen in abundance in this presentation. Other than the feast to the eyes that are the clothes, the label also introduced models both male and female that rocked smokey eyeshadow looks to achieve a sultry effect.

Behati





On the final day of KLFW 2022, Behati brought the fire with headline-grabbing moments in fashion. Kel Wen, creative director at the label, really knows how to put on a show. Dato’ Seri Vida walked for the atelier, while songstress Aina Abdul was sitting front row at the show, decked in a bespoke Behati. For the entirety of the collection, the label put the ceremony in ceremonial dressing.

