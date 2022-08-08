facebook

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) is marking a decade of fashion celebration

By Allyson Klass
Deputy Editor
08 Aug 2022
Style
Returning to Pavilion KL this year is Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW), to be held from 17 August to 21 August 2022.

The fashion show is, unsurprisingly, one of the most-anticipated cultural events in the country. Since its inception in 2013, the fashion showcase has set out to create a platform where Malaysian designers can highlight their work.

The annual event, celebrating the Malaysian fashion industry, was held every year since the beginning except for 2020 (yes, due to the Covid-19 pandemic). This year marks KLFW’s 10th showcase.

more like this

KLFW will return to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur for a five-day event once again from 17 August to 21 August 2022. This year’s showcase will feature both familiar and new names, such as Farah Khan, Behati, Alia Bastamam, Kit Woo, Khatreena, Bent, Glancez, Dickson Lim, Phyn Studio, and Rizman Ruzaini. For the full calendar, click here.

Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2022 Calendar Image
Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week returns for its 10th event this year

In addition to Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, the 2022 edition has also partnered with Samsung, AmBank, Moccona, Isuzu, and Tranz by Poh Kong for this year’s showcase. These brand partners will each play respective key roles during Kuala Lumpur (including on the runway).

Are you excited for the show?

For more information about Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week 2022, visit this website.

(Photo by Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur. 

