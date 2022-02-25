SS22 fashion news featuring Tom Ford, Longchamp and more

The fashion industry is always buzzing with energy, and here’s the latest SS22 fashion news from all around the world.

The Spring/Summer 2022 season exudes joy and optimism with punchy hues, edgy-meets-relaxed styles and crafty embellishments. This month, Tom Ford and Longchamp take control with their spring/summer collection with summer-ready staples. At Berluti, the SIGNATURE Canvas returns in a new colourway that’s equally timeless yet bold. As a love letter to the beautiful time of the year, Kate Spade New York embraces the floral blooms with stunning accessories. And Pedro’s newest sneakers are great for trendsetters, especially if they’re into the chunky court-size silhouette.

The latest SS22 fashion news:

Tom Ford















Inspired by the relaxed yet glamorous lifestyle of Los Angeles, Tom Ford’s latest creations dazzle in laidback-meets-sportswear silhouettes. As the ‘90s take control, you can expect simple cuts and bold tones in nude, lilac, chartreuse, pale aqua, shocking pink, cobalt and more. From mismatched disco fabrics to power suits, it’s clear that Tom Ford is embracing the glitz and glam on streamlined silhouettes. Ideal for dressier occasions, it’s all about standing out this season. Discover the collection here.

Longchamp















Longchamp ushers us on a whimsical adventure to Provence, France this season. Taking inspiration from the sun-drenched days, this season’s collections are filled with billowing silhouettes in checks, tea-towel stripes and florals. Classified as a summer-ready staple, you can expect comfy sets, ruffle detailings, shift dresses, cropped pieces and mid-dresses throughout. The palette is rich yet subtle as an everyday pairing in white, cream, yellow, coral, green and blue — flower and leaf motifs make an appearance too. In the accessories department, the Le Pliage Filet returns — in small — along with other coveted bags like the Roseau reinterpreted as a bucket bag.

Berluti









Berluti’s SIGNATURE Canvas returns with a brand new look. Taken from the archives, the iconic print featuring the Chevron motif now appears in a pale blue tone over a denim-like blue background. Printed on a coated cotton canvas fabric, the SIGNATURE Canvas is displayed on an array of timeless accessories from iconic designs to small leather goods. Our highlights include the Ulysse PM tote, the Miles PM messenger and the Itauba wallet.

Kate Spade New York











Spring has arrived, and Kate Spade New York is ready to embrace the season in full swing. Introducing the Floral Garden Jacquard, the stunning blooms appear on various handbag styles: the Manhattan tote and the Lovitt top-handle bag. If you’re a fan of the iconic Spade Flower Jacquard, then you’re going to adore this season’s colourway. Splashed in pastel blues with a yellow and blue racer stripe, the Manhattan Tote is essential for those on-the-go. Need the perfect get-up to match the tote? Pair it with the Lawn dress. Discover the Spring collection here.

Pedro







More on SS22 fashion news: Drawing inspiration from the Greek Goddess of Dawn, Pedro introduces its newest addition, the EOS Series sneakers. Take note of the contrasting tones that represent the rising sun on the horizon following the “first light of the day”. The timeless design boasts neutral tones with a contrasting hue in mustard and light blue. Neutral tones are available in chalk and sand for those into minimal touches. We adore the chunky court-style silhouette that goes perfectly with any outfit from casual to dressy occasions. Discover the EOS Series here.

TUMI

For this spring, TUMI reintroduces their Alpha Bravo range, which was first announced in 2010. In this iteration, the brand transforms the utilitarian bags into a sleeker and more durable silhouettes. Although functional in nature, the TUMI+ accessories allow its wearer to curate their own style and address specific needs. The modular pouches can be attached to either the interior or exterior of the bags. On days when you are always on the go, a detachable water bottle holder will keep you hydrated. Add-ons like these enhances the bags versatility. With 24 styles to choose from, discover the Alpha Bravo range.

This article first appeared on Lifestyle Asia KL.