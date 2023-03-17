From Zendaya to Anya Taylor-Joy: Here’s a roundup of Law Roach’s most lauded looks

Law Roach, image architect and stylist extraordinaire has consistently developed a red-carpet style unlike anything else in the business. However, after years of dressing famous celebrities, he suddenly declared that his styling days are over.

Law Roach has always been outspoken about fashion industry politics. In an Instagram post uploaded on Tuesday afternoon, Roach declared his retirement and wrote: “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all. If this business was just about clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately, it’s not! The politics, the lies and the false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out (sic).” This came as a shock to many fans and his industry friends as well.

He has been held as the zenith in styling. Roach has given us multiple memorable looks over the years and is known for Zendaya’s stunning outfits and fashion sense. His styling is unrivalled in the business. He has styled Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy, Megan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande and many other high-profile stars in the industry.

A roundup of his most iconic looks that stunned the audience:

Law Roach x Zendaya:

Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala, dressed as Cinderella in a Tommy Hilfiger outfit that transformed and lit up

Zendaya in a stunning Giorgio Armani cut-out dress

Zendaya stunned at the Oscars in a Valentino gown

Zendaya at the NAACP Awards in a plunging Versace couture dress

Zendaya in a custom Valentino gown

Law Roach x Anya Taylor-Joy:

Anya Taylor-Joy in a vintage Bob Mackie gown

Anya Taylor-Joy in a pink Dior dress and beret

Anya Taylor-Joy in an emerald green custom couture Dior dress

Law Roach x Megan Thee Stallion:

Megan Thee Stallion in a Valentino hot pink jacket and matching platform heels

Megan Thee Stallion in a custom black Bach Mai gown at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Megan Thee Stallion in a custom white Balmain dress

Law Roach x Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a gold Dolce & Gabbana gown with a dramatic slit

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in an all-red ensemble by Balenciaga

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stuns in a black and white dove gown by Robert Wun

Some more eye-catching looks that we loved :

Hunter Schafer in an all-white feather bandeau top and a silky maxi skirt and white platform heels

Ariana Grande in a grey Giambattista Valli princess gown

Zendaya in a Valentino sheer Logo Catsuit, Blazer and Pumps

Celine Dion in a Schiaparelli golden foil pant suit

Hunter Schafer in a two-piece silver sci-fi look from Prada’s spring 1999 collection

Bella Hadid in a Versace gown with a peplum waistline and a back bow

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere

Kerry Washington in an embellished Zuhair Murad gown

