Lily Collins said her ‘Emily in Paris’ heels landed her at the podiatrist every week

Turns out, effortlessly sauntering around the cobblestone streets of Paris in sky-high heels is not as easy — or comfortable — as Lily Collins makes it look in Emily in Paris.

On Tuesday, the actress appeared on The Tonight Show and opened up about how her character’s fashion choices on the hit Netflix series, Emily in Paris, landed her in the doctor’s office every week. After Fallon pointed out that fans of the show are “petitioning online to have Emily in different cities,” the 33-year-old said that she’d “go all over the world with it” if she could — that is, however, as long as she could wear flats.

Lily Collins on wearing heels on the Parisian streets during the shooting of Emily In Paris

“The one thing is like, I just want to go to streets where you can wear flats because wearing heels, I mean, you wouldn’t think how painful that could be in Paris,” she told Fallon. “I actually literally went to a podiatrist every week to fix my feet because I was wearing heels all the time.”

Collins went on to admit that she needed extra support in her shoes to make wearing heels for seemingly hours on end more bearable, saying “I had to have insoles made for every pair of shoes. I’m not kidding. I felt ancient.”

<br>

Now, if you’ve ever worn a pair of pumps — even if just for, say, an hour — you’re likely familiar with the discomfort that’s sure to come with your style choice. And being that Collins had to wear ’em continuously while filming and on centuries-old, uneven streets, it’s probably a good thing she made a point to visit a podiatrist weekly. After all, wearing stilettos regularly can have some serious repercussions. For starters, hours of wearing heels can result in chronic foot pain as well as increase the risk for injuries (eg sprains, strains, broken bones), according to the University of Utah Health Hospitals and Clinics.

When you slip on a pair of high heels, you force your foot into a position such that your ankle is raised and your calf muscle is in a “shortened position,” according to research. So, donning stilettos daily can ultimately lead to shortening and stiffening of the Achilles tendon, in particular, which can then cause plantar fasciitis. ICYDK, plantar fasciitis is a common condition that occurs when your plantar fascia (the thick band of connective tissue that runs across the bottom of your foot from your heel bone to your toes) gets inflamed, leaving you with a stabbing pain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

Not to mention, the unnatural design of heeled shoes (think: the “V” shape at the front of the shoe) can create foot deformities, such as hammertoes, bunions, and ingrown toenails, according to the University of Arizona Health Sciences. While there’s no denying that high heels can (and often do) leave you with aching feet, they can also wreak havoc on other parts of your body. For starters, standing in stilettos — ie putting more weight on your toes, which tilts your body forward so you lean back for balance — can affect your entire posture, according to the University of Arizona Health Sciences.

“From an osteopathic perspective, we’re looking for the body to be centered from head to toe. High heels put the foot at an angle and pull muscles and joints out of alignment, so the effects aren’t limited to the feet,” Sajid A. Surve, DO, associate professor at the University of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine, told the American Osteopathic Association. “It’s not unusual for people who spend lots of time in high heels to have low back, neck, and shoulder pain because the shoes disrupt the natural form of the body.”

Sound familiar? And think Emily in Paris’ heels are to blame? Then consider taking a page from Collin’s book and visit a podiatrist to determine how to best alleviate your symptoms. You might also want to opt for more supportive shoes for a little while — something that Collins can hopefully do herself before returning to Paris to film season three.

This story first appeared on www.shape.com

(Main and Feature Image Credit: Getty Images)

© 2021 Meredith Corporation. All rights reserved. Licensed from Shape.com and published with permission of Meredith Corporation. Reproduction in any manner in any language in whole or in part without prior written permission is prohibited.

Shape and the Shape Logo are registered trademarks of Meredith Corporation. Used under License.