Longchamp gives the iconic Le Pliage bag a green edge in recycled nylon

Since its launch in 1993, the Le Pliage has captured hearts universally, favoured among celebrities like Alexa Chung, Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez and the everyday fashionista alike. As we enter a more eco-conscious era, Longchamp delivers an environmental solution that exceeds expectations and serves as an antithesis of fast fashion: the Le Pliage Green.

“It is not a bag. It is Le Pliage,” the company proclaims in an exciting new campaign as it unveils the new recycled nylon bag. As a part of Longchamp’s ongoing initiatives to protect the environment, the launch of Le Pliage Green reflects the culmination of the French company’s efforts to source sustainable alternatives to its hard-wearing nylon canvas.

The polyamide-nylon alternative looks and feels the same as the iconic original while retaining its waterproof, washable, foldable and durable nature.

Every element of the Le Pliage Green receives eco-friendly considerations. Estimates indicate that the bag’s impact, measured in CO2 emissions, is six times less than a pair of denim jeans. The body of the bag comprises recycled polyamide (nylon) canvas gathered from a range of sources. These include fishing nets, carpets, pre-consumer waste from items like nylon stockings and scraps from textile production.

The materials are collected, analysed and treated. It then undergoes reprocessing into polyamide yarn that becomes polyamide canvas with Global Recycled Standard (GRS) certification, containing between 70% – 100% recycled fibres. The company aims to transition the entire Le Pliage collection to this sustainable textile by 2022.

The bag inner includes a phthalate-free PVC coating, which is momentarily necessary to preserve the bag’s durability as Longchamp seeks to develop a more sustainable alternative. The Russian leather signature to the original Le Pliage derives from a by-product of the food industry. 90% of the leather used for Le Pliage Green comes from tanneries holding the highest certification from the Leather Working Group (LWG). LWG certification takes environmental impacts like water and energy consumption into consideration, alongside waste treatment. Longchamp aims to achieve a 100% proportion by 2023.

The Le Pliage Green line also includes a backpack and travel bag, with shoulder straps made from GRS-certified, recycled polyester. The material comprises 100% recycled fibres, mainly derived from plastic bottles. A similar recycled polyester containing 90% recycled fibres is used for the zip tales and the thread used to embroider the Longchamp racehorse logo on the bags.

Since its inception, the Le Pliage has stood for simplicity and durability. Its pared-down, minimalist structure with a rectangular canvas body, leather flap, zip closure and press-stud represents an efficient and economical use of resources.

The new Le Pliage Green bag is now available in four nature-inspired tones, including forest green, ocean blue, an earthy red and a limited-edition snow white. It is distinguished from the original by subtle details, including tonal Russian leather trim and an embroidered Longchamp racehorse logo. Its famous “ears” at each end of the zip closure adopt light green edges.

Longchamp bags are made to last, and Le Pliage Green is no exception. The company offers in-house service repairs, which are generally free of charge, giving well-loved bags a second life. Without a doubt, the Le Pliage Green is one of the most eco-friendly and fashionable staples of the decade.

