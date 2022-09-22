Louis Vuitton unveils exclusive FIFA 2022 leather goods capsule collection

Louis Vuitton has recently revealed an exclusive leather goods collection that is designed to mark the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Branded as Louis Vuitton FIFA World Cup 2022™ Official Licensed Product Collection, it will be available at select Louis Vuitton stores and on their official website from 6 October 2022.

All the details to know about the Louis Vuitton and FIFA World Cup 2022 collaboration:

Image credit: Louis Vuitton

Since 2010, Louis Vuitton has been partnering with the legendary FIFA World Cup trophy to provide the travel trunk it is carried in. Continuing their collaboration, the French luxury fashion house unveiled a collection of exclusive leather goods for FIFA World Cup Russia 2018.

This year, they have revealed the entirely licensed exclusive capsule collection for the highly anticipated global tournament. The collection captures the essence and excitement of the sport through its elegant style, sophisticated shapes and subtle details.

Items in the collection

Image credit: Louis Vuitton

For the twenty-second edition of the game, the Maison has put together five collectable pieces in black Taurillon leather with the Damier motif, one of Louis Vuitton’s iconic signatures, aimed to remind you of the movement of the net upon scoring a goal.

Timeless travel companions, including Keepall 50, City Keepall bags and the Discovery backpack, are a part of the collection. They come with ample central compartments and inner pockets to accommodate all your essentials. The look of the bags is enhanced with adjustable straps and black metallic hardware.

Image credit: Louis Vuitton

While the Keepalls have removable shoulder straps, the gorgeous Keepall 50 features five protective bottom studs that are shaped like football cleats.

“Louis Vuitton” is stamped in white on a leather tag that looks like a soccer league badge. Additionally, LV fans will also notice a stamped tone-on-tone signature of the fashion brand amid the meshwork.

The smaller goods feature a Dopp kit that comes in contrasting piping style and adjustable leather straps. Buyers can also find a pocket organiser with five inner pockets, an outer pocket and the LV logo on the kit.

About Louis Vuitton

Image credit: Jack Krier/Unsplash

Founded by Louis Vuitton, the luxury fashion house of the same name was established in 1854 and is known for blending style and innovation in its creations. With its array of exquisite travel bags and accessories, it defined the ‘art of travel’ that not only meets all practical requirements of a modern traveller but also is elegant and stylish.

Over decades of masterful craftsmanship, the Maison has diversified into various areas that include architects, designers as well as artists to create ready-to-wear, shoes, accessories, watches, jewellery, and fragrance.

(Hero and featured image credits: Louis Vuitton)

This article was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore