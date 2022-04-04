Louis Vuitton’s 200 Trunks 200 Visionaries Exhibition heads to Singapore this month

From 4 to 27 April 2022, the Louis Vuitton 200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries Exhibition will be stopping by Singapore at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza. This travelling exhibition debuted in Paris, and Singapore will be the first international stop following the European location.

Now that you don’t need a VTL pass to visit Singapore, make your way down south to experience this slice of Louis Vuitton culture and discover the creations up close. In the beginning, the ephemeral showcase was invented to celebrate Louis Vuitton’s bicentennial birthday. Now, the touring exhibition will be more accessible for all fans of the Maison to see.

Image credit: Louis Vuitton

Through the original trunk that Louis himself conceived back in the 1850s, talents and friends of the house were presented the opportunity to customise this emblematic trunk. Familiar names include Supreme, Peter Marino, Lego, BTS and more have their creations as a part of this exhibition — and that’s only a handful out of the sum total of 200 customised trunks you will see at Marina Bay Sands.

But creative souls were not the only ones reimagining Louis Vuitton’s iconic item. Individuals in the realms of sciences, sports, global causes and more transposed their artistic expressions onto the trunk as well, so expect to see some out-of-this-world creations.

In Singapore, this exhibition begins in a room panelled in LED screens, evoking a warehouse as original art pieces are juxtaposed to represent a futuristic transfiguration of object and creator. Then, the main event: the trunks are staggered at random, stacked upon their assigned crates complete with the address of their next destination.

Image credit: Louis Vuitton

The next area is an open dreamscape panorama, and finally, the exhibition concludes with two dedicated rooms. The first is an interactive space that features the trunk transformed by Korean musical powerhouse BTS, with each member of the K-pop group contributing to one side. Fans of the band will be delighted to be able to add to the design, as the walls of the interactive space are covered with the reproduction of the BTS trunk design. Finally, the last stop is an audio speakeasy, complete with a 200-track jukebox trunk by British DJ and producer Benji B.

Now that the borders between Malaysia and Singapore are open for the fully-vaxxed, consider heading into Singapore for a trip that includes a visit to this much-anticipated exhibit.

Featured image credit: Louis Vuitton