The luxury market is on track for major growth in 2022

In 2021, the luxury market surpassed the USD$303 billion mark. Compared to pre-pandemic times, that year sees a 7 per cent increase.

As of June 2022, the personal luxury goods market is set to grow up to 15 per cent — and this is despite the tumultuous situation, with rising inflation, geopolitical turmoil, and the lockdowns in China.

Over the same period in 2021, Bain & Co, a Boston-based management consulting company, reported that the market experienced significant improvement in Q1 2022.

China sees growth in the luxury goods scene, despite multiple obstacles

Although spending in China has taken a hit as a result of Covid-related restrictions, Bain notes that “local consumer appetite remains strong,” and that the company can expect to enter the recovery phase by late 2022 to early 2023.

The luxury market of China is coming to life. Image credit: Unsplash

“Demand is reviving in China, as lockdowns are lifted,” says a note from the company, touching on the fact that malls in Shanghai are reporting sales at the 80 per cent of pre-lockdown range. On top of that, now that China is on its way out of lockdown, “demand seems back to an even keel and growth trajectory,” — equal to the spike seen up to Chinese New Year.

Additionally, South Korea is currently undergoing a shift in the local culture, as luxury goods are becoming more and more relevant, replacing touristic spending with the local interest in personal luxury goods.

Europe’s luxury goods market also on the rise

In a fierce return, sales of luxury goods in Europe is being driven by the booming local demand, as locals adapt the ‘back-to-normal’ attitude. Bain also chalks this uptick to a rebound in intraregional tourism.

Despite limited consequences of the political instability, Louis Vuitton-Moet Hennessy (LVMH) revealed that sales in Europe were up 45 per cent during Q1 on a year-over-year basis. Kering also report similar sentiments, noting that April has seen sales driven by local customers in Western Europe.

Luxury goods market makes it big in the U.S.

The U.S. is experiencing one of the greatest rebound by far. As luxury brands are tapping into the power of diversity and inclusion, the market is currently witnessing the true potential of the entire American customer base.

Jewellery brands like Tiffany & Co. are enjoying strong growth here, and brands under Kering are also experiencing similar growth as its European counterpart.

Where next

Looking into the future, Bain’s Claudia D’Arpizio and Federica Levato highlights potential opportunities for luxury brands, which include “responding to the call for sustainability,” and foraying into the virtual world (i.e. the metaverse, social media, and gaming).