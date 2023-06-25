Luxury streetwear brands that are all the rage in 2023

Originating from streets, symbolising the style of neighbourhood, skateboarders and underground scenes, streetwear is more than just fashion. It is a cultural movement that earlier resonated with cool and relaxed non-designer and affordable clothing but ended up becoming a part of the luxury fashion collective. As the world started embracing this style, the fashion landscape witnessed the influence of many luxury streetwear brands.

With their conceptual approach to fashion, they have paved a way for the style of the streets to emerge as a statement that lets one choose comfort, convenience and style, all at once.

What is luxury streetwear?

Contrary to the flamboyant designing and experimental details of couture, streetwear fashion aims at making noise in an understated and aesthetic way. From oversized hoodies, baggy parachute pants and distressed denims to loose graphic tees, caps and sneakers, the style is usually marked with comfy silhouettes and a laid-back vibe. It truly started transforming luxury fashion when brands such as Supreme, Off-White and A Bathing Ape launched their covetable streetwear lines. Most of their initial drops were released as limited collections which created a hype and a demand for their pieces.

Today, almost every other major luxury fashion house including Balenciaga, Louis Vuitton and Gucci has stepped into the world of streetwear by giving their own creative spin to this style. On the other hand, there are a plethora of niche brands particularly characterising luxury streetwear such as Kith, Undercover, Neighborhood and Vetements. Although there are many players and labels defining the global streetwear scene now, there are a few key ones that everyone who swears by this aesthetic should know about.

Check out some of the best luxury streetwear brands to follow right now