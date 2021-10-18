In 2019, fashion went hard and fast towards a foreseeable future. Versace dropped a gender-bending men’s collection, Ricardo Tisci debuted his first collection with Burberry as its new Chief Creative Officer, and remember those tiny designer handbags?

Covid-19 turned into a global pandemic a year later, and at home we waited. We hung up our power suits in place for loungewear while brands delivered the goods: satin lounge sets, delicate bathrobes, resort-inspired day wear.

A satin slip dress from a Malaysian brand named Lulla was a hot item off-the-virtual-racks. The loungewear brand began making more regular appearances on social media showcasing luxurious fabrics and classic silhouettes with a modern, contemporary twist.

But as we learnt from the brand’s founders Sasha Yusof and Aina Elias, Lulla was an idea conceived and worked on even before the pandemic hit. Thankfully, Lounge in Lulla is a success story of businesses that made it through the pandemic, and as we speak to its founders, we begin to understand why.

Aina Elias (left), and Sasha Yusof (right), the founders of Malaysian loungewear brand Lulla.

It began when Sasha gave birth to her newborn son, she realised how hard it was to find clothes comfortable and stylish enough to feel confident in when visitors dropped in announced. She reached out to her friend and fellow mama, Aina, and they discussed the idea of creating a new clothing label designed for confidence as much as it would be for comfort.

Despite the challenging economy in 2020, Lulla was able to launch and both founders worked extra hard for their new baby to succeed in the fashion e-commerce space. Where there were hurdles, there was also a silver lining: that more people working from home meant they just happened to be looking for comfortable, versatile clothes. That want, or need, just so happened to be exactly what Lulla set out to offer.

Aina and Sasha dressed in Lulla.

Sasha and Aina are driven, self-starters who ventured into entrepreneurship with Lulla. While Sasha was a writer and then a buyer at a multi-label online store, Aina worked in the health sector. What they shared, was a long-time fascination with fashion, designing, and entrepreneurship.

“We knew that we would have massive challenges launching mid-pandemic, and in an industry in which we had no background in,” shares Aina. “However, we received a lot of positive support from our family, friends and also made a lot of new friends within the industry, who were more than willing to help by providing guidance, contacts and advice.”

In this feature from Prestige‘s ‘Made in Malaysia’ series, we speak to Sasha and Aina over an email chat, dressed in their comfiest loungewear for the workday and beyond.