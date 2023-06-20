Max Mara’s Resort 2024 collection nods to scandianvian feminism

It should come as no surprise that Max Mara—a powerhouse fashion brand known for its empowering feminist message by creating “real clothes for real women”—chose Sweden, which tops the Global Gender Equality ranking, to stage its Resort 2024 collection.

The inspiration for creative director Ian Griffiths’ Resort 2024 collection in Stockholm screamed Swedish feminism, and stemmed from the Midsommar festival, the “New Woman” archetype from Henrik Ibsen’s plays, Queen Christina of Sweden in the 17th century (a feminist icon before the term existed), and Selma Lagerlöf, the first woman to win the Nobel Prize in literature. Not to mention Vikings who sowed the seed for Nordic gender equality.

Throughout, Max Mara’s Resort 2024 collection presented a lineup with a juxtaposition of practicality and playfulness. It featured gigot sleeves, ankle-grazing skirts, elbow-length capes, and sophisticated blouses to wear with bow ties in addition to the brand’s signature no-nonsense, upright, fitted design from the early 1900s.

In contrast, there were voluminous tunics—both long and short—decorated with braids, pom-poms, tassels, and studs in black and ivory that evoke traditional patterns. By removing extraneous décor from traditional blouses and recutting them in linear contemporary materials, a stunning modernity was achieved.

The Septem Flores ritual, which also served as the title for Max Mara’s Resort collection, involves gathering seven different kinds of wildflowers during the Midsommar festival. Max Mara’s fresh take on florals was inspired by the painstakingly documented watercolours of an herbarium. Sprinkled with sprigs in paintbox hues like a Midsommar field, the collection included flowy styles for dreamy nights with geometric white collars and cuffs for a sense of metropolitan smartness.

