MCM announces new strategic direction and brand identity

German luxury powerhouse MCM has announced that the brand will undergo a new strategic direction under four trailblazing women.

The luxury brand also unveiled a new brand identity—during Milan Men’s Fashion Week in June—with improved design language, consumer experience, and lifestyle presentation for the digital nomads of the 21st century.

The update celebrates a new era of creativity, vision, and innovation, with a cutting-edge strategy aimed at repositioning MCM as a digitally driven, wise, and sustainable luxury brand by reviving the heritage codes and reshaping the portfolio into a new, comprehensive lifestyle assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories.

Mrs. Sabine Brunner, who was recently named President of MCM Global AG, oversees the company’s direction. She serves as the Brand & Commercial Officer and is a member of the Executive Committee. She reports to Ms. Sungjoo Kim, Chairperson & Chief Visionary Officer (CVO), and is also in charge of Creative, Category Development & Planning, Marketing, Creative Interactive Space, and Licence & Business Development.

Ms. Tina Lutz Morris and Ms. Katie Chung a.k.a the “T&K Duo” were chosen to shepherd and create the worldwide design and creative direction, launching their first collaborative collection for the Spring/Summer 2024 season. The design duo will revitalise the brand’s distinctive DNA and transform conceptual design into a culture and way of life for the modern digital nomad.

As the global creative lead, Ms. Lutz Morris oversees design and creative direction from the global design studio in Milan. Ms. Chung, who serves as the Creative Director and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, will oversee the development of all categories while collaborating with Ms. Lutz Morris.

Ms. Marie-Laure Lequain was selected as the Chief Digital and Merchandising Officer (CDMO), building on the new collection and channel strategies. As CDMO, she is responsible for accelerating commercial growth by seizing market opportunities and maximising profitability through shrewd and strategic merchandising planning. Through improved, compelling narratives, the new distribution strategy will showcase the brand’s first-party digital business while streamlining online and offline consumer interactions.

“I am truly delighted to introduce this new leadership team to become the engine and forge the next chapter of growth for the MCM business. This new cadre of talents will revolutionize the brand in order to introduce the next level of future luxury and become one of the industry’s foremost leaders in design, experience and digital excellence,” shared Sungjoo Kim, Chairperson & Chief Visionary Officer, MCM Group.

“They bring considerable experience, knowledge and expertise from the luxury accessories and ready-to-wear segments which are important for the Group’s rebranding and exciting new business direction. With their experience spanning several continents and multiple channel disciplines, they are a natural choice for their roles in our house in order to leverage our heritage to enrich, inspire and empower the next generations worldwide.”

Shop MCM at www.melium.com.