The biggest trends in menswear for Autumn/Winter 2021

By Jacquie Ang
25 Aug 2021
The biggest trends in menswear for Autumn/Winter 2021

The latest runway highlights and trends compiled from Autumn/Winter 2021 menswear collections. Keep your wardrobe up to date with the latest in fashion:

Appetite for deconstruction

  • Fendi
    Fendi.
  • Loewe
    Loewe.
  • Valentino.
  • Burberry
    Burberry.
  • Dolce & Gabbana
    Dolce & Gabbana.
  • Dunhill
    Dunhill.
  • Menswear Autumn/Winter 2021
    Louis Vuitton.

There’s a ’90s spirit in the air as designers dabble with deconstruction. At Fendi and Burberry, sleeves are manipulated for a subtle avant-garde twist, while zips nail the trend’s “deliberately undone” interpretation over at Dolce & Gabbana and Dunhill.

Hand bags

  • Versace
    Versace.
  • menswear autumn/winter 2021
    Givenchy.
  • Dunhill
    Dunhill.
  • Coach
    Coach.
  • gucci
    Gucci (Image credit: Greg Avenel)
  • Valentino
    Valentino.
  • Fendi
    Fendi.

Looks like men have caught on to the mini bag trend that has charmed women for seasons. Blame it on Jacquemus, whose round-shaped Le Pitchou coin purse has been
dangling around the necks of the coolest dudes. This season, take the lead from the ladies. Coach 1941 exudes eclectic chic with a vintage-looking double-kisslock bag embellished with ladybug embroidery, while Gucci goes glam rock with a glittery heart-shaped number.

It’s the one

  • fendi
    Fendi.
  • Prada
    Prada.
  • gucci
    Gucci (Image credit: Greg Avenel)
  • Alexander McQueen
    Alexander McQueen.
  • Dior
    Dior.
  • Dolce & Gabbana
    Dolce & Gabbana.
  • menswear autumn/winter 2021
    Givenchy.

The one-piece is back, but it’s not just another jumpsuit. Dungarees are out on the Autumn/Winter 2021 runways, while Prada proposes second-skin bodysuits in printed jacquard knits. Nevertheless, these different styles offer another lesson in layering to elevate your ensembles.

Follow the polo

  • Brunello Cucinelli
    Brunello Cucinelli.
  • Fendi
    Fendi.
  • Prada
    Prada.
  • Ermenegildo Zegna XXX
    Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.
  • Giorgio Armani
    Giorgio Armani.
  • Tod's
    Tod’s.
  • menswear autumn/winter 2021
    Hermès (Image: Filippo Fior)

The #WFH-ready polo shirt from Spring/Summer 2021 is still going strong this season. Wear the smart-casual top as part of a layered outfit – its collar lends a sophisticated accent to turtleneck tops à la Prada and Fendi.

Wine not

  • Prada
    Prada.
  • Burberry
    Burberry.
  • Dior
    Dior.
  • Dolce & Gabbana
    Dolce & Gabbana.
  • Ermenegildo Zegna XXX
    Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.
  • Giorgio Armani
    Giorgio Armani.
  • menswear autumn/winter 2021
    Hermès. (Image: Filippo Fior)

The Autumn/Winter 2021 runways are seeing red, but burgundy gets our green light. Take a break from high-alert tones and cosy up to deliciously deep berry shades evocative of mulled wine with a dark, moody edge.

(Main image credit: Dolce & Gabbana/Filippo Fior for Hermès/ Gucci)

This story first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.

Jacquie Ang

Jacquie Ang is the fashion editor. She subscribes to Martin Margiela’s desire for anonymity — her place stays behind the camera. When she’s not dreaming up ideas for shoots, geeking out over the details behind runway collections, or deciphering real life’s influences on fashion, she plays toy photographer on Instagram.
Fashion
