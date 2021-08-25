The biggest trends in menswear for Autumn/Winter 2021

The latest runway highlights and trends compiled from Autumn/Winter 2021 menswear collections. Keep your wardrobe up to date with the latest in fashion:

Appetite for deconstruction

Fendi.

Loewe.

Valentino.

Burberry.

Dolce & Gabbana.

Dunhill.

Louis Vuitton.

There’s a ’90s spirit in the air as designers dabble with deconstruction. At Fendi and Burberry, sleeves are manipulated for a subtle avant-garde twist, while zips nail the trend’s “deliberately undone” interpretation over at Dolce & Gabbana and Dunhill.

Hand bags

Versace.

Givenchy.

Dunhill.

Coach.

Gucci (Image credit: Greg Avenel)

Valentino.

Fendi.

Looks like men have caught on to the mini bag trend that has charmed women for seasons. Blame it on Jacquemus, whose round-shaped Le Pitchou coin purse has been

dangling around the necks of the coolest dudes. This season, take the lead from the ladies. Coach 1941 exudes eclectic chic with a vintage-looking double-kisslock bag embellished with ladybug embroidery, while Gucci goes glam rock with a glittery heart-shaped number.

It’s the one

Fendi.

Prada.

Gucci (Image credit: Greg Avenel)

Alexander McQueen.

Dior.

Dolce & Gabbana.

Givenchy.

The one-piece is back, but it’s not just another jumpsuit. Dungarees are out on the Autumn/Winter 2021 runways, while Prada proposes second-skin bodysuits in printed jacquard knits. Nevertheless, these different styles offer another lesson in layering to elevate your ensembles.

Follow the polo

Brunello Cucinelli.

Fendi.

Prada.

Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

Giorgio Armani.

Tod’s.

Hermès (Image: Filippo Fior)

The #WFH-ready polo shirt from Spring/Summer 2021 is still going strong this season. Wear the smart-casual top as part of a layered outfit – its collar lends a sophisticated accent to turtleneck tops à la Prada and Fendi.

Wine not

Prada.

Burberry.

Dior.

Dolce & Gabbana.

Ermenegildo Zegna XXX.

Giorgio Armani.

Hermès. (Image: Filippo Fior)

The Autumn/Winter 2021 runways are seeing red, but burgundy gets our green light. Take a break from high-alert tones and cosy up to deliciously deep berry shades evocative of mulled wine with a dark, moody edge.

(Main image credit: Dolce & Gabbana/Filippo Fior for Hermès/ Gucci)

This story first appeared in the August 2021 issue of Prestige Singapore.