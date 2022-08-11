Mercedez-Benz Fashion Week KL: Spotlighting sustainable fashion

For Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur 2022, or MBFWKL 2022, the automotive manufacturer went with the theme of “electrifying sustainability,” showcasing a stunning array of local designs that celebrates the intersection of sensuality and sustainability.

From seasoned ateliers to up-and-coming designers, MBFWKL continues to provide a platform for these homegrown fashion labels to thrive on through the Fashion Futures Design competition.

For the fourth iteration of the annual fashion show, five designers were carefully selected to produce four sets of original ready-to-wear looks while incorporating the ethos of sustainability and capturing Mercedes-Benz’s design philosophy of sensual purity in their final collection.

The winner of the competition will be awarded the opportunity of a lifetime: an all-expenses-paid trip to attend an international Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week event. There, the designer gets to mingle with world-renowned designers, exchanging insights on the fashion and culture, while growing the presence of their label.

The MBFWKL 2022 was held at Zepp Kuala Lumpur over three days and was attended by thousands of guests ranging from local glitterati and fashion muses. The shows were a smash hit, and in case you missed it, we’ve got the inside scoop for you.

All the designers at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Kuala Lumpur 2022, and their best looks:

A-Jane







A-JANE designer Alice Jane Chang used to study New Music composition, where she immersed herself in abstract forms of art and learned to challenge traditional paradigms, using sound as the platform to explore. Alice Jane has morphed into a fashion composer where her designs reflect everything that she is. Her deep knowledge and experience on the musical front have allowed her to push her creativity like never before and now manifest in her avant-garde fashion designs.

Carven Ong







This designer is an established Malaysian designer from Kuala Lumpur, well known for sophisticated couture pieces from breathtaking wedding gowns to chic evening gowns. Ong’s dedication to the Malaysian fashion industry has turned his passion and hobby into a lifetime career.

His first collection debuted in 1991, and since then, he has moved to establish a strong brand presence. In 2017, Ong had the opportunity to work with Hollywood’s premier costume designer, Mary E. Vogt, to produce couture pieces for Crazy Rich Asians. He designed and custom-made the iconic two-piece waterproof wedding gown and the sequin jumpsuit worn by the character Araminta Lee.

Friesenguys







This up-and-coming label is founded by Malaysian designer Edie Chung. The designer’s collection of androgynous womenswear looks caught the attention of the buyers of Japanese department stores in Tokyo and Osaka. This eventually led to the creation of Friesenguys. The result is an explosive wonderland of patterns, surface decorations, and unusual textile combinations of various proportions.

This season, Friesenguys aims to create a collection that respects ecological-integrity methods; with production that has minimal impact on the environment, whilst minimizing material wastage and providing fair trade and equal employment to artisans who lovingly cut and sew each garment.

Joe Chia







Established in 2012 by Malaysia-based duo Joe Chia and Melissa Deng, the brand is built immensely around exceptional construction, fine fabrics, and precise tailoring. Joe Chia is all about entwining classicism with contemporary references that stand the test of time. The label has a distinctive sophistication of thought-provoking silhouettes with nuances of the natural and functional essences woven through whilst maintaining a strong tie to traditional and urban origins.

Justin Yap







Kuala Lumpur-born Justin Yap spent his childhood crafting woven dreams of becoming his own brand. He approaches fashion with much appreciation for juxtaposition. His love for contrasting colours shines bright in every collection, but none more so than his signature hue of bold turquoise.

At his atelier, he demonstrates precision in tailoring by creating innovative garment constructions with a strong understanding of textile to perfect form. The result? Clean, understated, classic styles that shine an effervescent trend of their own. The designer founded his womenswear label in 2007 after winning the MIFA Best Evening Wear Designer award in 2005.

Kree







In its ninth year of operation, the brand has gone through different phases, and it is now refining its mission to create a fashion collection that embodies progressive ideas. The brand is currently undergoing fundamental changes to refine and re-energise its identity with the creation of apparel that is timeless and yet stylish. The fashion pieces produced aim to be present for society, the workforce and the environment.

Nor Neither







Nor Neither is an independent designer label founded in 2022 by three contradictory souls. Each founder carries their specialised skills to the label, carving out a unique brand identity. As a label that values both absurd and usual thoughts, the trio uses fashion to embrace self-contradiction and celebrate the beauty of uncertainty. The designs here are dominated by experimenting with ruffles and cut-outs. The shape and the endless creativity of construction in ruffles have indicated the core idea of Nor Neither – “The Uncertain”. The label only produces to order and reuses most of its fabric from past seasons which minimises the possibility of waste and oversupply.

OUTDWELL







OUTDWELL is dedicated to the development of self-expression and the appreciation of high-quality products. Each season, concepts and ideas, as well as new materials and shapes developed into collections are reflective of uncompromising quality, with garments that are built to last. The label embraces innovative techniques and hand-crafting methods that bring the designer’s vision to life. The cores behind the brand’s production methods pay respect to nature; utilizing ethical means and zero-waste techniques which minimise their impact on the environment.

Unitedwood







Founded and designed by Jonathan Cheng and Voon Lai, this label is a contemporary womenswear brand that creates accessible and high-quality ready-to-wear, fusing modern elegance with an edgy femininity. Its organic name reflects the brand’s eclectic sensibilities, informed by the designers’ diverse backgrounds in fashion, couture, architecture, and art.

These origins come together to create wearable statement designs that define a sophisticated sense of individual style. This style is showcased through an exquisite range of standout feminine dresses and separates, offering transitional and red carpet pieces crafted from quality fabrics.

WARDROBE







Experience the epitome of refinement that is made to measure, perfected with 40 years of experience. The essence of excellence at WARDROBE is captured through the ultimate sartorial trio – detailed craftsmanship, contemporary design and luxurious fabrics.

At the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week KL 2022, you can catch this heritage brand at work. The heritage of WARDROBE can be traced back to 1978 when the skilled masters — JJ Lim, AF Chai and KC Phuan. Wardrobe stands among the world-class brands, for having the privilege of crafting suits for elite clients, including royals, politicians, celebrities, and influential figures as well as for tailors in Savile Row, London.

All images credit: Mercedes-Benz