How to wear red for Merdeka like Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, and more

2022 has been an improvement compared to the two before it, and we don’t know about you, but that calls for a celebration. If you were looking for an excuse to wear red, Merdeka Day is on the horizon. Whether you’re seizing this opportunity to take a tour around the city, going out to feast on these special menus, or watching the fireworks from the perfect vantage point, here’s how you can stylishly don red to show your patriotism.
Yes, you don’t have to wear those “I <3 MY” tees to look the part. Merdeka Day dressing has always been tricky, but if you don’t want to fall down the rabbit hole of looking like a cliché, we’ve looked to some of our favourite celebrities for styling ideas.
It-girls like Kendall Jenner and Blackpink’s Lisa have shown us that there are plenty of options to choose from, whether it’s a flowing dress or a statement sweater. Even less of a fuss is the styling. You can dress up in a pair of heels if you’re making 31 August a date night, or dress down in some sneakers that won’t wear you out as you hop from one party to another.
While there are three other colours of the flag that you can opt for, there’s just something about the colour red when it comes to celebrating.
Below is a masterclass on wearing red without looking like a warning sign:
Jump To / Table of Contents
Wearing red on red may be daunting, but Kendall Jenner shows us that all it takes is the right fabric. That is, denim. Being an everyday material, you won’t look excessive matching a crimson denim jacket with straight jeans. Keep it simple with a white tank top, a mini shoulder bag and a comfortable pair of Docs.
Here’s a look that will score you style points without trying too hard. Simply throw on an oversized red knit sweater over your favourite pair of skinny jeans. Alexa Chung, a master of balancing the masculine with the feminine, brings out the latter with a summer-ready bucket bag and kitten heels. If a sweater proves to be too warm for the climate here, pull on an oversized red shirt instead.
Look past the shoulder pads and you’ll see that Lisa’s outfit perfectly pulls off the patriotic dress code. Pick out a playful polka dot dress (in red and white, of course) like the Blackpink member, but steer clear of vintage handbag silhouettes. Completing your outfit with a contemporary moon-shaped bag is a surefire way to look rad — not retro — in red.
Believe it or not, you can ace your Merdeka Day look with athleisure. It takes three simple steps to up your style game with sportswear: keep it cool with a futuristic jersey top, find a comfy pair of technical track pants, and flex some stylish sneakers.
If you really want to make a statement, do it with leather. You would need the spunk of Miley Cyrus to pull off a pair of flaming skinny leather pants, but those without it can settle for stepping out in equally killer leather boots. A simple cropped tank will keep you from looking like an extra from The Matrix, and a mini crossbody bag wouldn’t hurt, either.
You’ve probably already tried out the effortless dress-and-sneakers combo, so why not tailor it for 31 August? The key is in finding the perfect crimson day dress (Self Portrait and Molly Goddard have some great options). Slip on a pair of pared-back sneakers, preferably in white, to offset the drama of your dress.
For a look that’s feminine and fun, you can’t go wrong with a miniskirt. Pick one in fire-engine red for maximum impact and pair it with a cropped blazer to match. Go hands-free with a shoulder bag and add the cherry on top with strappy sandals.
If you’re spending Merdeka Day with your beau, save this look for the fireworks. You can do without the jacket and the sunglasses and let your scarlet slip dress speak for itself. Elevate the outfit with jewellery like Rihanna — think a silver body chain and a pair of statement drop earrings. All that’s left are some glamorous sandals that will last you all night. The wineglass is optional.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore.