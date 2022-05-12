Michael Kors to launch an energetic collaboration with ellesse soon

By Najihah Rashid
12 May 2022
Style
Michael Kors to launch an energetic collaboration with ellesse soon

Fashion lovers, be ready to snag a hot piece of the Michael Kors x ellesse soon, as the collection is set to launch on 18th May 2022 in Malaysia at select retail locations. 

Coming together in a grand celebration of the 70’s athletics aesthetic, iconic and world-renowned American label Michael Kors and luxe Italian sportswear brand ellesse is offering a capsule collection that sees their take on retro athleisure.

Shot in Miami, the campaign sees model Emily Ratajkowski and rapper Jay Critch (amongst many other multi-hyphenates) standing front and centre clad in sporty pieces from the collaboration.

Made for those with a proclivity for the vintage and bold looks, each item of the 24-piece capsule collection are embellished with a true amalgamation between the two labels: an insignia that fuses the iconic Michael Kors logo with ellesse’s tennis-and-ski-inspired one. Bags and accessories in the Michale Kors x ellesse collection will showcase a waved pattern which features this very same fusion between the Houses.

But the intermixture between the two does not end there. A fresh twist to the design is added — ellesse’s signature colour palette of bright oranges and reds collide with Michael Kors’ classic crisp white and navy blue. The result? A retro design that calls out to the bold ones. Although the colours may seem to be at odds on paper, you can see that the designs actually achieve a cohesive finish with ellesse’s orange providing a perky dash, and Michael Kors’ blue that anchors the look.

Of the 24-pieces collection, only 19 will be arriving in Malaysia, and those will only come to these select locations: Suria KLCC, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, The Gardens, and Imago Mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

However, if you’re a little too late to the races, you can still experience the collaboration. An Instagram AR filter is available for you to rock your version of Michael Kors x ellesse digitally.

Check out the pieces of the exciting collaboration here:

All images are courtesy of Michael Kors.

Fashion Michael Kors fashion collaboration Emily Ratajkowski

Najihah Rashid
