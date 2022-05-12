Michael Kors to launch an energetic collaboration with ellesse soon

Fashion lovers, be ready to snag a hot piece of the Michael Kors x ellesse soon, as the collection is set to launch on 18th May 2022 in Malaysia at select retail locations.

Coming together in a grand celebration of the 70’s athletics aesthetic, iconic and world-renowned American label Michael Kors and luxe Italian sportswear brand ellesse is offering a capsule collection that sees their take on retro athleisure.

Shot in Miami, the campaign sees model Emily Ratajkowski and rapper Jay Critch (amongst many other multi-hyphenates) standing front and centre clad in sporty pieces from the collaboration.

Made for those with a proclivity for the vintage and bold looks, each item of the 24-piece capsule collection are embellished with a true amalgamation between the two labels: an insignia that fuses the iconic Michael Kors logo with ellesse’s tennis-and-ski-inspired one. Bags and accessories in the Michale Kors x ellesse collection will showcase a waved pattern which features this very same fusion between the Houses.

But the intermixture between the two does not end there. A fresh twist to the design is added — ellesse’s signature colour palette of bright oranges and reds collide with Michael Kors’ classic crisp white and navy blue. The result? A retro design that calls out to the bold ones. Although the colours may seem to be at odds on paper, you can see that the designs actually achieve a cohesive finish with ellesse’s orange providing a perky dash, and Michael Kors’ blue that anchors the look.

Of the 24-pieces collection, only 19 will be arriving in Malaysia, and those will only come to these select locations: Suria KLCC, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, The Gardens, and Imago Mall in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah.

However, if you’re a little too late to the races, you can still experience the collaboration. An Instagram AR filter is available for you to rock your version of Michael Kors x ellesse digitally.

Check out the pieces of the exciting collaboration here:













All images are courtesy of Michael Kors.