‘MK My Way’ makes every Michael Kors piece uniquely yours

Make your favourite Michael Kors bags truly yours by personalising them at the select Michael Kors stores in Kuala Lumpur.

Taking place in various Michaels Kors stores across Klang Valley, the ‘MK My Way’ campaign puts a spin on the brand’s Signature logo print handbags. This campaign sees colourful pop-up kiosks splashed with metallic hues across its countertops, and façades punctuated by oversized, graphic takes on the brand’s Signature print.

Once you make a purchase of a Michael Kors Signature print handbag, you will be able to get your bags hand-painted with your initials, as well as a selection of jet set-themed motifs by local artists and illustrators, including Alice Yap, Carmen Chin and Yimin.





‘MK My Way’ is a one-of-a-kind, exciting in-store experience that aims to immerse both long-time and new Michael Kors admirers in the luxe world of the brand, and allow them to personalise their Signature logo print handbags. But where can you experience this? These are the participating Michael Kors Malaysia store fronts: Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, One Utama Shopping Centre and Sunway Pyramid.

Not only does the personalised addition creates an incredible sense of ownership, but it also allows your personality to shine that much more, thus making it the perfect bag to wear on days when you want to leave a lasting impression.

To celebrate the launch of ‘MK My Way’, Michael Kors has also created a digital campaign starring Malaysian personalities, including multi-faceted artiste Daiyan Trisha (@daiyantrisha) and top fashion influencer Christinna Kuan (@ms_kuan).





The live painting pop-ups will take place from now until 12 June 2022 at select Michael Kors Malaysia storefronts Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, One Utama Shopping Centre and Sunway Pyramid.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.