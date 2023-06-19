Was the new MSCHF handbag designed for… ants?

Behold, a bag well and truly designed for ants! MSCHF, the art collective behind the famed Big Red Boots that took off during New York Fashion Week earlier this February, is coming out with a handbag the size of a speck of sand — literally.

Known for their unconventional and oftentimes outrageous takes on fashion, MSCHF revealed its Microscopic Handbag this Wednesday. While the design is an iteration of French fashion house Louis Vuitton’s OnTheGo tote bag, its dimensions are 657 x 222 x 700 micrometres, a far cry from its original size. MSCHF’s version of the bag is so small that you could thread it through a needle’s eye.

An unmistakable radioactive green, you could totally switch the bag model out for a tiny, poisonous sesame seed and nobody would ever notice. It’s only when you zoom into it that you can properly discern the bag’s translucent quality and its recognisable Louis Vuitton monogram. Whether or not the fashion house was in on the joke remains to be seen.

Within the month, the minuscule bag will be auctioned off at Just Phriends, an auction hosted by former creative director of Colette, Sarah Andelman, at Pharrell’s auction house Joopiter.

Ultimately, the design is a commentary on the impracticality of bite-sized handbags, which seem to only be growing in popularity and prevalent in the world of luxury fashion. “I think ‘bag’ is a funny object because it derives from something rigorously functional,” said Kevin Wiesner, the chief creative officer of MSCHF. “But it has basically become jewellery.”

“It is the final word in bag miniaturisation,” said MSCHF in their official statement. According to Wiesner, MSCHF attempted to explore the full extent of this avenue by negating the core purpose of any bag — to carry things for its bearer. Instead, the model is left with little else save for its logo.

