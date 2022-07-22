The purses, totes & handbags to get this July

As we enter the second half of 2022, Prestige is back with our regular New Bags column, bringing you the very best options to shop for this July.

From statement clutches to eye-catching purses, #NewBags is our roundup of the very best designs to add to your collection. Scroll down to check out our picks for new bags of what you should be shopping for this July.

New Bags to check out this July 2022

Valentino Garavani Small Roman Stud Bag

For a compact-sized burst of individuality.

Image: Valentino

The perfect showcase of authenticity and character, the new Valentino Garavani Small Roman Stud Bag is a reimagination of the brands’ iconic model. Coming in a smaller, sophisticated version, the design features 17 studs, offering precious details and magnetic colours that can follow you from day through night. An extensive series of colour combinations are available, which wearers can easily compare using a virtual Snapchat filter, especially designed to help you find your perfect style. Taking things to even greater heights, Valentino has also launched an innovative game via its Valentino app. Aptly titled Roman Stud Mania, users are invited to play with their own hands and interact with the accessory, through a combination of physical interaction and Augmented Reality.

Issey Miyake Liner Backpack

For the active urbanite.

Image: Issey Miyake

Designed for the urban adventurer who is still undeniably sophisticated, Issey Miyake’s Liner backpack is a part of its Kuro Series, named after the Japanese word for black, as well as the first Japanese character in the term “expert”. The bag is entirely made using reflective material, which is featured in both the base cloth and triangular pieces, making it glow fully in the dark when light is shone over it. The Liner comes in a sleek Gunmetal hue, while the resulting reflective glow allows one to enjoy two different looks depending on where they are.

Bottega Veneta Mini Jodie

For a cute, quirky statement bag.

Image: Bottega Veneta

Cute, compact, and the ideal conversation starter, Bottega Veneta’s Mini Jodi is a part of the brand’s Wardrobe 04 Collection, which celebrates Bottega Veneta’s many icons by paying homage to expert craftsmanship and exclusive techniques. A relaxed, minimalist silhouette is punctuated by endearing mini studded intrecciato, finally topped with a vibrant green for a fresh, fun look.

Dior D-Constellation Book Tote

For the avid astrology lover.

Image: Dior

Dior’s iconic Book Tote has recently been unveiled in a new variation, sporting the dreamy, near-mystical D-Constellation. The result of a captivating collaboration between Maria Grazia Chiuri and Rome-based Pietro Ruffo, the painterly pattern draws inspiration from astrology, transforming the star signs into a series of beautiful illustrations. These are flanked by colourful flowers against backgrounds of black or white, made through twenty-eight silk-screening frames.

Prada Symbole Double Bag

For the chic, practical and oh-so-versatile.

Image: Prada

The newly invented Prada Symbole pattern dominates the FW22 runway on every single piece of accessory imaginable: shopping totes, hobo, the Galleria and micro bag. Yet, none gives a similar impact as the new double bag does. The twin bag features two detachable triangle bags hooked together with convertible leather and metal chain straps. Chic, practical and versatile you feel like having three bags altogether!

This story first appeared on Prestige Thailand.