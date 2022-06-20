New in Men’s Fashion this June 2022: Rimowa, Balenciaga and More

Everything new in men’s fashion this June 2022 that we’ve had our eyes — and our hearts — set on.

Time to embrace your taupe boy summer! From linens and suede to new futuristic sunglasses, here’s this month’s roundup to add to your wish list now. And make sure to check our previous instalments here!

Shop: Men’s Fashion Highlights

Brunello Cucinelli

Simplicity and elegance are big in Brunello Cucinelli’s vocabulary this season, especially for its men’s fashion. White, ecru, ivory, and the occasional tint of grey perfectly convey the collection’s elevated and summery feel — precisely what you need to channel your inner upper-deck dandy. And who doesn’t love the relaxed and evergreen silhouette?

Rimowa x Porsche

The Rimowa x Porsche Pepita hand-carry case is the fruit of a collaboration between two German design powerhouses. This aluminium piece features glossy accents in a nod to the mirror finishing of the first-generation Porsche 911. And when travel is back in style, it’s time to travel in style.

Balenciaga

These Balenciaga shorts in cotton jersey and a wide-leg silhouette will at long last make your trainer understand who really runs the show here. Unless she’s Lindsay Jang. If that’s the case, better work on those glutes in the name of men’s fashion.

Dries Van Noten

Romanticism meets ’90s flair in these Dries Van Noten sunglasses. Pink lenses and clear acetate with metal hardware will make your Scott Summers cosplays so much more stylish. The frame style is very much in style, and will be that perfect finishing touch you’re looking for in your ‘fit.

Hermès

An absolute must-have, these Electric goatskin suede sandals from Hermès strike the balance between comfort and elegance. Their thick soles feature a stylised H at the heel for a look both modern and dynamic. Perfect for a day where comfort is key, the Electric sandals will be a staple in any wardrobe — especially where men’s fashion is concerned.

