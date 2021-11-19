New sneakers to cop this week: Xbox x Adidas and more

This week’s new sneakers are all about taking what’s familiar and giving them a pretty cool twist.

There are the new Triple S sneakers from The Hacker Project, courtesy of Gucci and Balenciaga. Rick Owens has once again put a dark spin on a pair of classic Chucks, giving fans his most conventional sneakers yet. And then there’s Xbox, marking its 20th anniversary with a very nostalgic pair of Adidas Forum sneakers. Between our Y2K obsession and the growing popularity of gaming culture, those shoes couldn’t have come at a better time.

Below, see more of our favourite sneakers dropping this week and where to get them in Malaysia.

Gucci ‘The Hacker Project’ Triple S

(Photo credit: Gucci)

When: Out now

Where: Gucci Pavilion KL

Behold, it’s luxury fashion’s favourite sneaker on steroids. As part of the Gucci x Balenciaga collaboration, The Hacker Project, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele has taken this bestselling Balenciaga silhouette and remixed it with the Italian fashion brand’s signature GG Supreme canvas. It’s one of the many Triple S sneakers introduced in the limited-edition collection, which is out in stores now.

Rick Owens x Converse Chuck 70 DRKSTR

(Photo credit: Rick Owens)

When: Out now

Good news for goths: Rick Owens has dropped yet another collaboration with Converse, which includes an array of Chuck 70s reworked with an elongated tongue. Turned off by the square toe of Owens’ previous sneaker releases? The new DRKSTAR styles come with a more conventional rounded toe instead, and you can get them in low-cut or high-top versions in black or white.

Nike ACG Mountain Fly GORE-TEX

(Photo credit: Nike)

When: 18 November

Take your GORE-TEX obsession to the next level with Nike’s latest hiking shoes. The sportswear brand first launched the ACG Mountain Fly in 2020, but now it has introduced the high-cut hiking shoes in cooler colourways. Of course, the details that make them essential outdoor footwear are still there, from the lightweight GORE-TEX uppers (read: waterproof and windproof) to the rubber outsoles that offer plenty of outsoles.

Xbox x Adidas Forum Tech Boost

(Photo credit: Adidas)

When: 19 November

Xbox is turning 20, and it’s celebrating the milestone with various takes on the Adidas Forum sneaker. This pair is made to look just like the original Xbox gaming console that came out in 2001, with its slick black exterior, neon green accents, and even the silver Xbox logo on the sides. There are more easter eggs throughout the new sneakers (see the “Play More” text on the tips of the laces), but you don’t need to be a gamer to admit they look pretty sick.

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG “Bordeaux”

(Photo credit: Nike)

When: 20 November

We’ve already seen it on the Air Jordan 6, the Air Jordan 3 and the Air Jordan 12, but now the wine-inspired “Bordeaux” colourway is coming to the AJ1s. The iconic shoes have been reworked with the classic hue, which you’ll now find on the overlays and laces. Aside from the burgundy touches and their premium leather build, these new sneakers also look expensive with a capital E thanks to their metallic silver Swooshes.

