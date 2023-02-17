NYFW 2023: Our favourite moments from Fall/Winter 2023

Fashion is in the air. New York Fashion Week returns with more edge, minimalist touches and cosy plush for Fall/Winter 2023. Here’s what you missed from Coach, Tory Burch and more.

The best moments you missed from New York Fashion Week 2023:

Coach

Kicking off our New York Fashion Week 2023 highlights is none other than Coach. This season, it’s all about embracing the classics. Think shearling, leather and denim in myriad joyous proportions and hues. Held in the Park Avenue Armory, New York City, the collection showcases a series of distressed-knit dresses, double-breasted trench coats, denim silhouettes and edgy leather. As a celebration of the brand’s quintessential American heritage and signature codes, the collection embraces a nod to the past with a modern attitude. We’re talking about a refreshed yet youthful look to the iconic staples like a sleek trenchcoat, sultry sheers, maxi skirts, co-ords and floor-length silhouettes. In addition, we can’t keep our gaze away from this year’s fluffy reemergence – the shearling outerwear. To prove that it never left, we can definitely confirm that double denim is definitely on the rise once again.

What makes this collection unique is its use of crafting heritage outerwear from discarded leather scraps and designing footwear from pre-loved Coach bags. Elegant slip dresses are also botanical-dyed with logwood, safflower and marigold. Fashion with a purpose? Yes, please. In the accessories department, our eyes are set on the latest Coach Shapes bags. Curated in adorable quirky-shaped silhouettes, you can spot bag designs in hearts, stars, big apples and more. Another highlight worth noting is the Penn, a pouch bag inspired by the house’s ’00s archives.























Tory Burch

Elegant and classy – Tory Burch’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection focuses on creating a modern wardrobe to mix and match for every occasion. It’s just like taking a power piece and layering with what you have with ease. Whether for casual or dressier events, trust Tory Burch to be your go-to companion. This season, the brand explores the idea of perfection with an undone attitude. On the runway, you’ll notice models in calming neutrals and primary tones with essential silhouettes that evokes power, confidence and class. Notable pieces from the collection include oversized padded suits, mesh dresses, slouchy sweaters, dresses with lapels, boot-cut pants and silk button-down blouses. Take a closer look, and you will notice safety pin brooches on various coveted designs to showcase the “undone” look and as a nod to impromptu styling.

Staying true to its theme, handbags are splashed with a sharp metal logo that “hangs” off its designs, while square-toe heels are adorned with asymmetrical “sliced” logos. That’s not all. Classic pumps also showcase a single “broken” stiletto heel.

In this season’s Tory Burch, the goal is to embrace your style with confidence. We can definitely foresee this collection in every fashion girl’s dream capsule wardrobe soon.

























Kate Spade New York









To celebrate its 30th anniversary and collaboration with Pantone, Kate Spade New York takes its Fall/Winter 2023 collection to the iconic Whitney Museum of American Art. Inspired by city adventures and serendipitous moments, this season’s collection evokes a refreshing yet joyous feel in contrast with the long, cold months ahead. Splashed in electric tones and graphic prints, the fall/winter 2023 range highlights the joy of dressing. Yes, you won’t see gloomy tones or neutrals here. You will spot abstract graphic patterns on relaxed skirts, tees and midi dresses. The newly Kate Spade Green hue also takes charge throughout the collection, along with other vibrant shades in red, hot pink, lemon and metallic blue. Fluid sequin numbers in shimmery pant suits and shifts are also available for your future soirees. The idea here is to stand out, and you can do so by flaunting a Kate Spade New York number for the upcoming season.

In attendance were notable names like Emma Roberts, Quinta Bronson, Haley Yu Richardson, Lana Condor, Ziwe, Chanelle Scott, Whitney Port and more.

Hero & featured image credit: Coach

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.