Next in fashion: Melinda Looi takes inspiration from heritage crafts and artistry

Setting her sights on the future generation of designers and artisans, Melinda Looi rolls up her sleeve for her biggest undertaking yet.

Coming this October, the couturier is set to unveil her much-anticipated collection to wrap up the year 2022 — one that has been filled with much of Looi’s own whimsy.

Melinda Looi’s 2022





The Kuala Lumpur-born designer had a strong start to the year. In a huge display of collaboration, Melinda Looi joined hands with other creatives in town to dream up Prestige‘s own 40 Under 40 and uber-talented songstress Aina Abdul’s ensemble for the 36th Anugerah Juara Lagu. Here, she showcased her creative genius, working with ethereal blooms and fusing delicate stems onto the dress. The outcome? A horticulturist’s fantasy.







In April, she launched her Raya 2022 ready-to-wear collection dubbed Planet Mel. Modelled by local entertainment figures such as Bella Rahim and Jad Hidhir, the drop focused on a lighthearted interplay amongst bright colours, a vibrancy that is familiar to the brand Melinda Looi. The otherworldly designs saw extraterrestrial patterns transposed onto, what the designer herself called, a ‘Mel-aysianised’ planet.

Melinda Looi posing for Women of Power 2022.

Later on, Melinda Looi was featured in Prestige Malaysia‘s Women of Power 2022 — a list of the 100 most influential women in Malaysia. After more than two decades’ worth of contribution to the local fashion scene and her pivotal role in the industry, she more than earned her spot amongst 99 other esteemed women.





By the midpoint of the year, Looi again collaborated with Aina Abdul, and this time for a show-stopping look comprising approximately 150 synthetic wigs. This time, the ensemble was created for the singer’s concert, ‘A Night With Aina Abdul 2.0’ hosted at the prestigious Istana Budaya — which saw a full house of fans in attendance.

Come Mid-Autumn festival, the house of Melinda Looi joined hands with Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur to concoct fashionably enticing mooncake sets, among other treasures. Part of the decadent curation was a designer scarf, a canvas bag and a scented candle, all three of which were exclusive to the collaboration.

Coming up next

With all the above, we’re more than excited to see what this designer has up her sleeve. In late August, she made her pilgrimage to Sarawak to film the journey of her soon-to-launch couture collection. There, she took the opportunity to immerse herself in the life of the Bornean community. The upcoming drop will also showcase her daughter’s illustrations.

By Melinda Looi.

According to her website, the fashion house is set to hold a presentation featuring traditional Malaysian arts and crafts with an innovative twist.

All images credit: Melinda Looi/Instagram