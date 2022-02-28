Off-White brings immersive live fashion show experience to TikTok

Off-White is coming to TikTok in an innovative fashion show experience on February 28, 7.30pm CET (Febuary 29, 2.30am Malaysia time).

The brand, founded by the late Virgil Abloh, is pulling out all the stops for its arrival on the Chinese social network. For Fashion Week 2022, the brand will stream its fashion show as a special immersive experience for TikTok users, offering an unprecedented dive into the world of Fashion Week that could prove pivotal.

The Off-White brand will stage its “Spaceship Earth” show, billed as an “Imaginary Experience,” in Paris on February 28, “in celebration of Virgil Abloh’s vision,” paying tribute to the American designer, who died November 28, 2021. The event is set to take an even more exclusive turn on TikTok.

The brand has worked with the Chinese social network to serve up a new, unique experience to the platform’s users. The fashion show will be broadcast live on TikTok on the official Off-White account, via a multi-view livestream.

Indeed, users will “for the very first time” have the opportunity to choose what they want to see thanks to TikTok’s exclusive multi-view feature. To follow the show, one camera will be placed in the front row, for example, with another showing backstage at the event, and another in the DJ booth.

Several angles will be offered to users to experience the Off-White fashion show in different ways. The initiative offers a way to bring Fashion Week to the masses, while also promoting the brand’s event. Other luxury labels have previously let TikTok users to watch their fashion shows, such as Louis Vuitton or Saint Laurent during the pandemic in 2020, but never in multi-view mode.

On TikTok, Off-White has already published two videos to announce the exclusive fashion show. The first video so far counts 1.4 million views on the social network even if, to date — February 25 — the official Off-White account has just 953 followers.

This article was published via AFP Relaxnews.