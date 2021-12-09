Malaysians can now get exclusive discounts on luxury goods at OnTheList – Here’s how

OnTheList Malaysia has been officially launched, offering an average of 75% off a variety of categories in a mission to reduce wastage.

Founded in Hong Kong, OnTheList is an independent, members-only flash sales concept platform, that is set to revolutionize the luxury retail landscape in Asia.

Established by two French entrepreneurs in 2016, Delphine Lefay and Diego Dultzin Lacoste, OnTheList pioneered the unique concept of independent, members-only flash sales in Asia.

OnTheList offers customers access to the best deals and opportunities to shop a variety of products from the world’s leading international brands including designer brands, apparel, accessories, beauty, skincare, cosmetics, homeware and many more.

OnTheList works directly with retail brands and official distributors ensuring the products’ authenticity, to hold flash sales as a third-party between brand and consumer.

OnTheList provides a platform to sell additional stock and save excess from ending up in landfills, creating a sustainable option for both brands and consumers. Brands can also offload excess inventory and free up valuable warehouse space by selling their past-season items at flash sales, which serves to complement the existing retail industry.

To date, OnTheList has worked with over 500 of the world’s leading luxury brands and official distributors and has sold over 2 million quality and luxury items internationally – in turn reducing landfills, minimising carbon footprint, supporting community services, and contributing to charity sales.

Among the brands featured included sought after brands such as Furla, Jimmy Choo, Armani, Le Creuset, Ted Baker, Longchamp, UGG, Foreo to name a few.

In a statement, Diego Dultzin Lacoste, Co-founder of OnTheList, explains: “We are thrilled to launch in Malaysia as it has always been on the top of our list when considering the expansion of our business. “We are confident that OnTheList will appeal to Malaysians who are savvy shoppers, and have a penchant for premium quality products. OnTheList’s business model also gives brands the opportunity to connect with a wider consumer database, engaging them through the flash sale platform as a first touch-point. Additionally, this method of clearing stock also promotes sustainability and minimises environmental impact.”

How to gain exclusive access to flash sales at OnTheList Malaysia

To celebrate the OnTheList launch in Malaysia, shoppers are invited to sign up for FREE in order to get insider access to claim exclusive deals on the website. OnTheList holds weekly flash sales, featuring different international brands.

OnTheList is a members-only flash sale site. Once you register, you will receive personal e-invitations to access flash sales that offer up to 90% off participating brands. The sales typically run for one week.

The first Malaysian early access sale kicked off on 7 December 2021 with leading French fashion and leather goods brand, Longchamp followed by Moschino and Clarks. In 2022, new categories of home, lifestyle, beauty, fashion and more will be added.

All images by OnTheList.