Onitsuka Tiger’s Nippon Made series blends comfort with peerless craftsmanship

For years, Onitsuka Tiger has charmed the world with an impressive range of stylish sneakers that combine a fashion-forward and sporty aesthetic with decades of progressive savoir-faire.

In 2008, the brand launched its Nippon Made series, fuelled by the desire to celebrate the heritage of Japanese craftsmen and artisans. In a world inundated by fast, fleeting and often uncomfortable fashion trends, Nippon Made invites consumers to pause with a reminder that quality trumps quantity and simplicity is timeless.

The range is 100% made in Japan, marked by an embossed brand logo attached to the shoe tongue that signifies its luxury status. It is a noticeable upgrade from Onitsuka Tiger’s chic standard range. Nippon Made shoes offer a plush foot feeling, fitting more snugly owing to thicker and more durable materials. Shoes within the Nippon Made series may be worth considering on par with couture, with the level of love and expertise dedicated to perfecting and refining every detail, down to the smallest stitch.

Several iconic designs fall under the Nippon Made umbrella, including the Mexico 66 Deluxe, Tai-Chi NM, Limber Up NM, Moal 77 NM, Fabre Deluxe LO CL, Tiger Corsair Deluxe CL and many more. However, due to the exacting production methods, collections are available in limited quantities.

The Nippon Made series begins its journey in Sakaiminato, Tottori, where Onitsuka Tiger produces its most advanced models. In 2016, the company invested in a complete overhaul of the workshop, equipping cutting-edge equipment to produce Nippon Made products with improved efficiency.

The master craftsmen overseeing Nippon Made’s production possess no less than 30 years of experience in shoemaking. Once the material forming the upper is cut and prepared, a skilled professional sews the pieces together while navigating the challenges posed by each material. The Nippon Made range uses high-quality materials like goat leather suede, chrome-free leather, and smooth leather. The thicker the leather, the more skill required to combine pieces.

The fully sewn upper covers the mould in a toe lasting step. Depending on the sneaker design and characteristics of the materials, this process may complete by hand or by using a toe lasting machine. Manual buffing or polishing of the material further enhances the surface’s adhesive strength by removing any coarse texture. In the final step, the sole is firmly compressed to the upper, completing the sneaker form.

No detail is too small when it comes to the production of Nippon Made sneakers. Some shoes head to a workshop in Higashiosaka, Osaka, for finishing touches. At this humble locale, Sagawa Crafts has managed the overall product processing since the dawn of Nippon Made. Each shoe is completed by hand, using processes from washing and dyeing to painting details, making each pair one-of-a-kind. While not all Nippon Shoes are made adhering to this exact process, the attention to detail in producing a single pair is no less impressive.

“Our role is to add various refined elements to the base made by the factory in Tottori,” says Masaru Sagawa, the head of Sagawa Crafts. The experienced artisan described feeling ashamed of wearing pristine new gym shoes as a child, seeking to stain them intentionally. “A bit of a worn-out appearance is more stylish than new shoes without any individual expression,” he explains.

In terms of aesthetics, the Nippon Made range exudes Iki. It is a Japanese aesthetic ideal that expresses simplicity, sophistication, and originality. Straightforward, measured, and unpretentious, Nippon Made upholds a sense of purity and effortless confidence. Professionals can trust in feeling comfortable and looking great on the go while indulging in a subdued display of taste. You will make a quiet but bold statement no matter the setting, from the office to production sets, lecture halls, clinics, or courthouses.

Not only is Nippon Made the cream of the crop, but as the world moves to embrace ethical fashion-minimalism, Onitsuka Tiger is ahead of the curve. Every versatile design is produced with longevity in mind, with hidden technology that combats wear and tear. These unseen features include moisture-wicking fabrics that prevent sweat absorption from degrading materials to fuzeGEL technology that increases shock absorption, lessening the likelihood of damage.

Onitsuka Tiger recently unveiled its Spring-Summer 2022 collection at Milan Fashion Week, marking its second consecutive appearance at the bi-annual fashion showcase. Italian-born designer Andrea Pompilio currently helms the brand as creative director. He draws from his impressive repertoire of experience at Prada, Yves Saint Laurent, and Calvin Klein to fuel his vision for modernising the label while honouring traditional roots.

Onitsuka Tiger has just opened Malaysia’s flagship on Level 3 of Pavilion, Kuala Lumpur, which features a dedicated space for the premium Nippon Made series. Fans of Nippon Made remain loyal to Onitsuka Tiger for reasons that range from fondness for superior quality, comfort, effortless style, and magnificent Japanese craftsmanship. Whichever the reason, Nippon Made certainly inspires the spirit of defining your individuality with a statement of dignified class and quality.

