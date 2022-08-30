Hop into this latest celebrity-approved trend: Parachute pants

If you look for fashion inspiration on TikTok or Instagram, you’ve probably seen that parachute pants are all the rage right now. The Y2K look, which has been approved by celebs such as Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid, and Kylie Jenner, is perhaps one of the season’s hottest trends. Here’s all about it.

Parachute pants are season’s buzziest trend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Bieber Style (@haileybstyle)

This season, it appears that the 90s-inspired parachute pants have solidified themselves as the trend du jour, with Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and many other celebs donning a pair of these oversized and voluminous trousers.

Though parachute pants are a bit of a throwback, the most recent version leans more towards an off-duty athleisure vibe, offering something fresh to the everyday jogger. Parachute pants, like the ones worn in the 1980s, feature elastic waists and a roomy fit through the leg that taper in at the ankle. However, while the originals were made of nylon and featured flashy zippers, the contemporary ones are sleeker, featuring quality materials, and highlighting the season’s best colours. Rather than being a statement piece, today’s parachute pants are intended to become a wardrobe staple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bella 🦋 (@bellahadid)

The trend has spread from New York fashion girls to Hollywood. Selena Gomez donned unusually wide-leg dark wash jeans with a blazer. Katie Holmes went for a walk in New York wearing sweater sleeves (basically a sweater without the sweater) and wide-leg Margiela balloon pants. Rihanna’s iconic pregnancy outfit has also included big pants, which she wore to enhance her baby bump in February. Bella Hadid has been living in parachute cargo pants for weeks, and now Hailey Bieber has joined the trend, wearing huge cargo parachute pants.

Although Hailey and Bella’s street style has earned them a well-deserved spot on mood boards worldwide, their closets were frequently stocked with premium brands (Bottega Veneta in Hailey’s case, old-school Dior in Bella’s), unique vintage drops, and highly-coveted cult purchases.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ISABELLA STOVEY🪐 (@bellastovey)

The style is reminiscent of ‘Y2K boy bands in their prime.’ Instead of wearing huge mesh jerseys with an enormous baggy look, supermodels are wearing pretty tiny tops and tanks. You can actually wear the pants with almost anything and feel incredibly comfortable doing so. They’re the polar opposite of skinny jeans, which is probably why they’re so popular right now.

These pants are the perfect alternative to slouchy suit pants and denim this season, with a low snug, hip-hugging waistline, super wide leg, and tie-up details. Here are the best parachute pants on the market.

Featured image: Courtesy Instagram/haileybstyle; Hero image: Courtesy Getty ImagesThis story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India.