Quiet luxury accessories that marry simplicity with splendour

Just as a melody complements the lyrics of a song, accessories complete the allure of a dress. And with the recent rise of the quiet luxury trend, we bet you’ve already given your wardrobe a much-needed refresh. But have you updated your accessories collection yet? Here, we have a one-stop guide to all the accessories you need to complete your quiet luxury look.

Status has always been associated with flamboyance — be it prominent designer logos, extravagant jewellery and watches, and iconic bags that anyone can recognise a mile away. Though logomania and maximalism still have their fair share of ardent fans, lately, subtle designs and old money styles are gaining a lot of attention — think Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial ensembles, and fashion mavens Sofia Richie and Olsen twins’ everyday style statements. Even fictional characters like Succession’s Shiv Roy have rekindled the love for simple minimalistic designs that speak volumes through their quality craftsmanship without being over-the-top.

Eschewing the need for ostentation, quiet luxury thrives on its ability to capture attention with quality materials, and timeless design. They are designed to transcend fleeting trends and stay relevant for years. Making subtlety their hallmark, quiet luxury accessories are all about appreciating the artistry and effort that goes into their creation. They offer a sense of exclusivity through limited production runs and the discerning eye required to recognise their value. It’s an invitation to join a select group that appreciates the understated beauty and refinement of these accessories. Without further ado, let’s dive into the realm of quiet luxury accessories that’ll help you make a statement through their understated opulence.

Exploring the fine art of quiet luxury accessories

Quiet luxury shoes

After you meticulously choose a perfect OOTD (outfit of the day), the next thought that comes to mind is shoes. Without the perfect footwear, even your perfect ensemble will fall short. So, step into exquisite quiet luxury shoes to maintain your style as you go.

Our first selection is Khaite The Water Heel in a classic D’Orsay silhouette. The impeccable Italian craftsmanship is evident in the elegant folded details. Besides, the rich textured leather and toe to the inset heel make it a perfect choice to elevate any apparel.

Next up are the modern-day Cinderella glass slippers. Amina Muaddi’s ‘Gilda’ pumps are straight out of a fairy tale. The delicate crystals delicately adorn the luxurious leather, creating a harmonious blend of femininity and sophistication. The pyramid heels complement any cocktail dress you want to wear on a party night.

Alexander McQueen “Wander” leather loafers’ sleek design, classic feel and contemporary style make it the ideal choice for your understated chic ensemble. With their clean lines and refined craftsmanship, they embody the essence of quiet luxury, providing a versatile option for both formal and casual occasions.

Quiet luxury bags

We recently published an in-depth guide to quiet luxury bags, but we just can’t get enough. These low-key yet sophisticated bags are among the most versatile quiet luxury accessories anyone should own. So, here are more bags that have eschewed flashy logos and bold embellishments in favour of a muted aesthetic that leaves a lasting impression.

The Loewe Mini Hammock crossbody bag combines functionality and style with its versatile design and impeccable craftsmanship. The small innovative shape of the purse embossed with the brand monogram can transition from day to night effortlessly.

For those seeking a blend of artistry and elegance, the Bottega Veneta Candy mini knotted intrecciato leather tote is a true masterpiece. This mini bag is ideal for carrying your keys, lipstick, and mobile. The signature knot detailing makes the bag a statement piece to carry that commands attention.

Next up is The Row’s Sofia 8.75 leather shoulder bags. These minimalistic bags are crafted with clean lines and will go with any outfit.

Quiet luxury belts

Jazz up any ensemble with quiet luxury belts that embody understated style and class. With its folded, ribbon-like silhouette, the Isabel Marant Lecce Leather Belt exudes minimalist appeal. This belt is a timeless accessory that quietly adds definition to any outfit while accentuating your waist.

A blend of versatility and craftsmanship, the Hermès Babord 24 reversible belt is a true gem. With its two distinct reversible looks, this belt offers you to move between classic and contemporary styles with ease. Its delicate belt clasp was inspired by the Chaine d’Ancre design and adds a touch of femininity to your OOTD.

Chloé stitched Louela belt is a statement piece that subtly draws attention thanks to its fine stitching and exquisite leather. It compliments both casual and formal looks, making it an easy wardrobe staple.

Quiet luxury hats

Courtesy of shows like Emily in Paris, Pretty Little Liars and Downtown Abbey, hats are now very much on-trend. The flat-peak cotton beret from Maison Michel is a fresh take on a vintage style. This chic beret lends a hint of subtle elegance to any outfit due to its structured form and superior cotton material.

For a blend of bohemian charm and artisanal craftsmanship, the Maje crochet-knit bucket hat is a standout quiet luxury accessory. This hat adds a feeling of carefree flair to your outfit with its exquisite crochet pattern and casual form. It’s the ideal accessory for anyone with a penchant for whimsy.

Indulge in the enduring charm of the Claiborne Gigi Burris+ NET SUSTAIN grosgrain-trimmed straw sunhat. Handcrafted from eco-friendly straw, this hat combines eco-friendly materials with an elegant design. Its wide brim and delicate grosgrain ribbon trim ooze refinement, making it a perfect addition for both style and sun protection.

Quiet luxury timepieces

How do we label a watch as a quiet luxury timepiece? As per the trend, a quiet luxury watch is simple, elegant, and has a sensibly sized dial that displays the essentials — preferably with a metal finish — while retaining its captivating allure. Here are some designer timepieces that understood the assignment.

Chopard’s limited edition Happy Sport The First is a testament to understated luxury. With its iconic floating diamonds dancing across the dial, this watch combines delicate femininity with Swiss precision. This lovely timepiece was seen on Shiv Roy (played by Sarah Snook) in the hit HBO show Succession.

Inspired by “Dolce Vita”, a homage to the sweetness of life, the Longines Dolcevita watch has a classic appeal. Roman numeral markers, a sleek stainless steel or gold case, clean lines and glittering diamonds along its sides give it an understated luxury look that appeals to all who appreciate the beauty of subtlety.

Patek Phillipe Nautilus Rose Gold Ladies is a horological masterpiece that combines exceptional craftsmanship with breathtaking aesthetics. Adorned with meticulously set diamonds surrounding a sleek dial, this watch showcases Patek Philippe’s unwavering commitment to perfection.

Quiet luxury scarves and wraps

Wrap yourself in the cosy warmth of quiet luxury with premium scarves, wraps, and ponchos. The Loro Piana ribbed cashmere turtleneck dickey combines functionality and style. Crafted from sumptuous cashmere, this dickey adds a layer of warmth and refinement to any outfit. Its ribbed texture adds visual and tactile interest to your attire, while the turtleneck design keeps the cold away.

The Burberry hooded wool-blend jacquard cloak is a remarkable stunner for its compelling combination of quality and versatility. This cape embodies effortless elegance with its exquisite jacquard pattern and hooded form. It is made of a high-quality wool blend and offers warmth and a dash of modern elegance.

Enjoy the plush luxury of the hooded, fringed, knit poncho from Brunello Cucinelli. This poncho features a hood and fringe details that provide a hint of bohemian allure. It is made of high-quality materials and has a classic design that gives it an old money feel.

The frayed wool scarf from Toteme perfectly captures the allure of minimalism. This elegant wool scarf, with its simple design and delicate fringed borders, instantly elevates any outfit.

The Saint Laurent silk-jacquard scarf is a prime example of great craftsmanship and fastidious detail thanks to its elaborate jacquard pattern and luxurious silk fabric. It is a multi-purpose accessory that catches the eye with its lightweight material and glossy sheen.

The luscious cashmere and subtle metallic glitter adornments of the Brunello Cucinelli metallic cashmere-blend scarf create a stunning accessory that brings a touch of exquisite charm to any outfit. It is a true statement item that exudes refinement owing to its timeless design and flawless craftsmanship.

Quiet luxury sunglasses

These sunglasses epitomise the essence of quiet luxury, where understated style and top-notch construction take centre stage. They offer enduring elegance and supreme quality while shielding your peepers from the sun. The square-frame tortoiseshell acetate sunglasses from Celine Eyewear are an ideal example of sophisticated design. These sunglasses lend a subtle dash of old money aesthetic to any attire with their vintage square design and opulent tortoiseshell pattern.

Another compelling option is the square-frame acetate sunglasses by Bottega Veneta Eyewear. These sunglasses exhibit the brand’s dedication to outstanding quality with their stylish square frame and attention to detail.

Crafted with utmost precision, Chanel Butterfly Sunglasses feature a unique gold-tone frame that exudes sophistication and elegance. With their oversized butterfly shape, they make a bold yet refined statement, adding a touch of glamour to your outfit. Moreover, they come with your grandma’s favourite accessory — a detachable chain which is also a very trendy look these days.

(All prices of the products mentioned in the story are accurate at the time of writing)

(Main and Featured image: Sofia Richie & Hailey Bieber via Instagram)