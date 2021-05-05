Our favourite Raya 2021 looks from Malaysian designers

With Aidilfitri around the corner, fashion preparations for the right attire should be on your to-do list for the Raya celebrations.

This Ramadan we’re seeing more joy and light filling every corner of the room as the Aidilfitri preparations are setting up. No matter where you are, we understand how hard it may be to be celebrating apart from your family again this year. However, that isn’t an excuse to not celebrate and invite your closest friends over for a feast. If you’re feeling overwhelmed and is in dire need of help with fashion prep this year, look no further, as our guide will help you find what suits your style personality.

No stranger to the local scene, Lilit is back with another refined Eid collection this year that’s bound to make you fall in love. Filled with feminine yet classic silhouettes, the Lilit Tetangga collection pays homage to those closest to you this Raya with vibrant colours and comfort in mind. You’ll find flowy designs equipped with functional pockets (we sure do love pockets) as a two-piece or a maxi-length kaftan-like design. The best part? The collection is available in a wide range of sizes, from XS to XXL as well. You can shop for your ideal set online or at their newly-opened store in KL East Mall.

Whimsical and enchanting, Fern Batik is celebrating Raya this year with the Orchid series. Taking inspirations from the vibrant hues of the delicate petals, the brand revisits traditional batik motifs to display on the designs. In this collection, you’ll be charmed with soft ruffles, structured pleats, classic cuts and exaggerated sleeves to exude some drama. Get ready to fall in love with the modern-meet-traditional designs ranging from kaftans to kurung sets. The RTW collection will be available in limited quantities and is also currently accepting pre-orders for custom designs.

You can never go wrong with a kebaya silhouette, and Khoon Hooi sure knows how to boasts feminine beauty elegantly. With this exquisite ten-piece made-to-order collection, you get to pick designs from the body-fit kebaya styles to a long relaxed fit kurung. What makes it so desirable are the elevated essence of sulam-style lace adornments, scallop-edge trims, crystal embellishments, diamante brooches and brass/crochet medallions – how can you not love it?

Inclusivity is what local fashion brand SHALS had in mind for Raya this year. Dedicating the SHE RAYA collection to all women of various size, age and style, you’ll discover that the pieces this year are a harmonious blend of confidence with comfort. While staying true to the classics with a modern touch, this collection is worth investing in for Raya and various special occasions. If the classics like Kurung Kedah and Kebarung cut are your go-to silhouettes, then SHALS is made for you this year.

The designer presents an ‘Ampang Girls’ theme for his Raya collection with a campaign featuring ten Ampang socialites: Sharifah Ervinna, Natasha Ozier, Iman Moy, Mizar Hamzah, Raja Hazlyn, Datin Eileen Unwin, Emma, Azalea aka Cho; and sisters, Mawar and Melati Proehoeman. Each model wears one of the 10 designs ranging from traditional to modern, with the designer’s distinct use of colours and prints. Pieces are limited and only available through pre-order.

The Eid collection features 19 looks, 14 of which are revivals of Alia Bastamam’s signature designs. These looks are given a fresh twist in conjunction with the brand’s 10th anniversary this year. Each piece within the collection are true to the designer’s style: soft fabrics, comfortable, sleek silhouettes, and versatile.

Luxe brocades, floral jacquards, taffeta, shantung silk, printed organza — Innai Red is for those who love to put on a show. Beadwork is a major theme with the Raya Luxe 2021 collection, using complex techniques for 3D designs. The designs come in a variety of lovely colours like lilac and coral.

‘Kawan’ is the theme of Melinda Looi’s Raya collection, and it’s full of nostalgia. An ode to friends we cherish, the designer has imagined to life a playful and fun collection that’ll put a smile on anyone’s face. The pieces feature prints of local delicacies like nasi lemak and kuih lapis, and even the iconic biscuit tin. Melinda has also added a gender-neutral capsule collection with lounge wear for occasions beyond Raya.

